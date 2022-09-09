Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wglr.com
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over
Madison Fire Department crews removed her from the vehicle. An investigation found that she had hit two vehicles that were parked on Williamson Street before her vehicle overturned. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was ticketed...
wglr.com
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
The man was welcomed into the station and given an electrical outlet to power his chair. By the time the chair was recharged, it was dark and raining outside, however, the man still had over a mile to trek before he made it home. Firefighters were able to call a...
wglr.com
Westbound right lane of Beltline open at John Nolen Drive after crash
The crash caused some backups for morning commuters, and drivers using the westbound Beltline near John Nolen Drive were forced to use the leftmost lanes. A Madison police officer arrived at the scene just before 7:50 p.m. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, however, no emergency crews were sent to the scene. Three vehicles were towed from the scene, and the lane reopened around 8:30 a.m.
wglr.com
Madison man sentenced to 110 months in prison for selling meth
DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to an undercover police officer in October 2021. He then allegedly sold eight ounces of meth to the officer later that month. Agents searched Shelton’s home in Madison in November 2021, allegedly founding heroin, meth, three firearms and $15,882 in...
wglr.com
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
After a 10-minute chase, the man finally stopped on US Highway 151, just south of Highway 33 and just before the area where Beaver Dam police had set up stop sticks. He was arrested without incident. Police said the 32-year-old faces charges of felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and...
wglr.com
Madison firefighters rescue dog from hole at construction site
Crews lowered a ladder into the hole, but the dog couldn’t climb out. A firefighter was then lowered into the hole head-first, but the opening was too narrow and the dog couldn’t be lifted out. Finally, crews used a strap to make a collar. That collar was lowered...
wglr.com
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
There will also be a parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, which will cause further closures. South Paterson Street will be closed from Williamson Street to Spaight Street. Spaight Street will be closed from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street. South Ingersoll Street will be closed from...
Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
wglr.com
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
wglr.com
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27
A final selection will be made on September 27 and the new superintendent will be announced once a contract is finalized. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area School District.
wglr.com
In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning
MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
wglr.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington
The post did not say if the person has come forward yet to claim their prize. According to Powerball’s website, a player wins $1 million by matching all five numbers but not the Powerball. The odds of winning that prize are one in 11,688,053.52. The winning numbers in Saturday’s...
wglr.com
Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine
MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
wglr.com
‘I got to watch Mulan and that was it’: Verona School District makes Asian American history part of K-12 curriculum
VERONA, Wis.- The Verona Area School District Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday to provide learning materials on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in their K-12 curriculum. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Wisconsin– and the country as a whole — grew about 36% in the last...
wglr.com
UW Health reaches agreement with nurses and union leaders, averting strike
The nurses had been calling for union recognition and were set to go on strike Tuesday. Evers will join leaders from both sides to discuss the agreement on Monday at noon. That press conference can be viewed on Channel3000.com and Channel3000+. This is a developing news story and will be...
wglr.com
Psychotherapist shares steps in journey to healing during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
wglr.com
Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month
Each Saturday will feature two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and performances will last about 45 minutes. The 1 p.m. performance will also be interpreted in American Sign Language. Once a month, families will be able to view a live stream of a performance on...
