Madison, WI

wglr.com

Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over

Madison Fire Department crews removed her from the vehicle. An investigation found that she had hit two vehicles that were parked on Williamson Street before her vehicle overturned. Police said she showed signs of impairment, and she was arrested for operating while intoxicated – first offense. She was ticketed...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Westbound right lane of Beltline open at John Nolen Drive after crash

The crash caused some backups for morning commuters, and drivers using the westbound Beltline near John Nolen Drive were forced to use the leftmost lanes. A Madison police officer arrived at the scene just before 7:50 p.m. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, however, no emergency crews were sent to the scene. Three vehicles were towed from the scene, and the lane reopened around 8:30 a.m.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison man sentenced to 110 months in prison for selling meth

DOJ officials alleged that Shelton sold two ounces of meth to an undercover police officer in October 2021. He then allegedly sold eight ounces of meth to the officer later that month. Agents searched Shelton’s home in Madison in November 2021, allegedly founding heroin, meth, three firearms and $15,882 in...
MADISON, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Washington State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wglr.com

Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam

After a 10-minute chase, the man finally stopped on US Highway 151, just south of Highway 33 and just before the area where Beaver Dam police had set up stop sticks. He was arrested without incident. Police said the 32-year-old faces charges of felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia and...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wglr.com

Madison firefighters rescue dog from hole at construction site

Crews lowered a ladder into the hole, but the dog couldn’t climb out. A firefighter was then lowered into the hole head-first, but the opening was too narrow and the dog couldn’t be lifted out. Finally, crews used a strap to make a collar. That collar was lowered...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair

There will also be a parade on Sunday from 11 a.m. to noon, which will cause further closures. South Paterson Street will be closed from Williamson Street to Spaight Street. Spaight Street will be closed from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street. South Ingersoll Street will be closed from...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in Sun Prairie stabbing that injured two people

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police have arrested a 29-year-old Madison man they described as a suspect in a stabbing in Sun Prairie early Tuesday morning that left two people injured. In a news release Wednesday evening, the Sun Prairie Police Department said investigators arrested the man earlier Wednesday on tentative charges of mayhem and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The stabbing...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wglr.com

In the 608: Forward Madison Week on News 3 Now This Morning

MADISON, Wis. – All week on News 3 Now This Morning, Josh Spreiter is going to be highlighting different features on Forward Madison FC and also Breese Stevens Field, located along East Washington Avenue near downtown. Don’t miss his live reports between 4:30-7am Monday through Thursday. There will also...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

The post did not say if the person has come forward yet to claim their prize. According to Powerball’s website, a player wins $1 million by matching all five numbers but not the Powerball. The odds of winning that prize are one in 11,688,053.52. The winning numbers in Saturday’s...
DARLINGTON, WI
Public Safety
Public Safety
wglr.com

Madison activists picket for peace in Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. — Peace activists spent part of Monday evening picketing for peace as the war in Ukraine rages on. Members of the Madison Working Group on Peace in Ukraine demonstrated near UW Hospital on University Avenue, calling for an immediate ceasefire and diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine. Some...
MADISON, WI
Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
WISCONSIN STATE
wglr.com

Kids in the Rotunda set to return to Overture next month

Each Saturday will feature two performances, one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., and performances will last about 45 minutes. The 1 p.m. performance will also be interpreted in American Sign Language. Once a month, families will be able to view a live stream of a performance on...
MADISON, WI

