Hope all these kids finally realize Khamzat isn't all what they're making him out to be. Dude can't even make weight on the biggest fight of his career,blows the press conference and the fight,but unfortunately this new fan base needs drama and b.s like this to keep them interested. Dude is a hype train and will never see a belt.
Khamzat needs to shut up and lose some weight.. yo you came in 7 lb over? You're not even taking this serious.. I know on paper he's supposed to win but I hope Diaz puts a whooping on him like he's never had
a lot of Muslims don't have respect for other people when he said don't mess with us he was referring to his religion as his group of people just someone offered to trim his beard but he has quite the Fanboy Club
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Comments / 27