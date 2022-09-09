ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Red Ness
5d ago

Hope all these kids finally realize Khamzat isn't all what they're making him out to be. Dude can't even make weight on the biggest fight of his career,blows the press conference and the fight,but unfortunately this new fan base needs drama and b.s like this to keep them interested. Dude is a hype train and will never see a belt.

Mad Mike
5d ago

Khamzat needs to shut up and lose some weight.. yo you came in 7 lb over? You're not even taking this serious.. I know on paper he's supposed to win but I hope Diaz puts a whooping on him like he's never had

john mike
5d ago

a lot of Muslims don't have respect for other people when he said don't mess with us he was referring to his religion as his group of people just someone offered to trim his beard but he has quite the Fanboy Club

MMAmania.com

UFC exec forced to let Tony Ferguson drive his ‘expensive’ Bentley before ‘El Cucuy’ accepted Nate Diaz fight

Tony Ferguson was willing to save the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Las Vegas, which fell into peril when Khamzat Chimaev missed the welterweight limit for his Nate Diaz fight. But “El Cucuy” — a self-described “company man” — wasn’t going to pass up an opportunity to capitalize on his newfound leverage.
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Las Vegas, NV
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul believes Anderson Silva match could be ‘biggest payday’ of Silva’s career, ‘Spider’ denies

Anderson Silva has been at the top of the mountain in the mixed martial arts (MMA) world and knows exactly what kind of monetary value can come along with it. For his next venture, “The Spider” is tasked with boxing undefeated 25-year-old superstar, Jake Paul, on Oct. 29, 2022. Silva reigned over Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Middleweight division during his peak years as champion. During that span, he was a part of some of the biggest fights in the sport’s history — most notably, his rematch with Chael Sonnen in 2012.
MMAmania.com

Yan Xiaonan prefers eventual Carla Esparza rematch over big Zhang Weili title clash in China

Yan Xiaonan still has lofty expectations of herself in the Strawweight division. Riding the first losing streak of her 14-year career, Yan saw a long 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped against the now champion, Carla Esparza, in May 2021. With six of her wins coming in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) going into the bout, a title shot was well within grasp.
MMAmania.com

Hasbulla just signed with UFC (seriously)

Can’t say he didn’t warn us. Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov, a fixture in Dagestan’s combat sports circles, recently inked a five-year deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), according to a report from veteran journalist Igor Lazorin. “This is a blast from the face,” Lazorin wrote on...
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong

UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
MMAmania.com

Video: Fighter walk-off TKOs YouTube critic mid-interview, finishes chat like a champ

If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A YouTuber by the name of Sadek has found that out the hard way. Speaking to Polish journalist, Monika Laskowska, for a recent interview, Sadek was minding his own business, answering questions before he was suddenly struck out of nowhere by Polish Welterweight prospect, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik. According to MMA.pl, Sadek has been a very vocal critic of Roslik’s, which presumably led to the fighter’s actions that were caught on camera in the embedded video above. Despite being clearly shaken up after falling and knocking over the promotional wall, Sadek got up dazed and continued speaking with Laskowska, wiping blood from his mouth.
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard ‘Jizzy’ booked in ultimate freakshow fight vs. Kouzi at Super RIZIN

RIZIN Fighting Federation is about to give Fight Circus a serious run for its money in the freakshow fight department. Last night (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022), RIZIN held a press conference to announce an additional match up for the upcoming doubleheader event day of Sept. 25, 2022. Going down at Super RIZIN, popular kickboxing star, “Kouzi” Koji Tanaka will return against ... Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard, Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Sandhagen vs. Yadong

Elite Bantamweight strikers make a play for contention inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen squares off with Song Yadong atop UFC Vegas 60. The Middleweight division also hosts some mayhem of its own in Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues, while Andre Fili and Bill Algeo will look to do the same at 145 pounds.
