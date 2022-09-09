If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A YouTuber by the name of Sadek has found that out the hard way. Speaking to Polish journalist, Monika Laskowska, for a recent interview, Sadek was minding his own business, answering questions before he was suddenly struck out of nowhere by Polish Welterweight prospect, Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik. According to MMA.pl, Sadek has been a very vocal critic of Roslik’s, which presumably led to the fighter’s actions that were caught on camera in the embedded video above. Despite being clearly shaken up after falling and knocking over the promotional wall, Sadek got up dazed and continued speaking with Laskowska, wiping blood from his mouth.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO