Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Prince William just inherited a 685-year-old estate worth $1 billion
Royal wills are never made public. That means what happens to much of the Queen's personal wealth following her death last week will remain a family secret.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the royal family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion a period of mourning which will culminate with a state funeral on September 19. Here's a day-by-day guide for what is expected to happen between now until then.
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
Biden will not travel with a delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Buckingham Palace did not invite President Joe Biden to assemble a delegation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, and instead extended a specific invitation for only the President and first lady, a White House official told CNN.
Opinion: King Charles' biggest problem isn't his crown, but his voice
(CNN) — The general consensus was that it was surprisingly good. When Britain's new King -- a title the public is still getting to grips with — addressed the nation for the first time on Friday, there was some apprehension as to what his tone might be. A...
Why Princes Harry and Andrew aren't wearing military uniforms during the Queen's funeral processions
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew might be the only living members of Queen Elizabeth II's immediate family to have served in the military in war time, but strict royal protocols mandate they will not be wearing a uniform during the monarch's funeral.
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi
Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
FIRST ON CNN: Royals had dinner together at Buckingham Palace
The Royal family had dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen's coffin, a source exclusively told CNN.
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent. Here's an insight into what kind of monarch King Charles III will be.
McDonald's is closing all its UK restaurants Monday for the Queen's funeral
McDonald's roughly 1,200 locations across the United Kingdom will close for most of the day Monday for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Mourners queue for miles to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth as coffin lies in state at Westminster Hall
Mourners queued for miles on Wednesday to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin began lying in state, after senior royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry accompanied it on a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.
US sets up fund to distribute frozen billions to Afghanistan
The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.
Swedish right prepares for power as PM accepts election defeat
The head of Sweden's Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Wednesday he would begin the work of forming a new government after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson conceded her Social Democrats had lost the weekend's general election.
Australia is asking its people one question and it's not whether to keep the King
Within 24 hours of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the first cracks were forming in a carefully choreographed Australian response to the passing of its Head of State.
King Charles got the ultimate promotion. 100 staffers could lose their jobs
London CNN Business — About 100 people who worked for Prince Charles could lose their jobs now he has become King, a labor union said Wednesday. Workers at Clarence House, the King’s former official London residence while he was Prince of Wales, were informed that they could be made redundant on Monday, The Guardian reported, citing an unnamed source. The notices were handed out while a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth was being held in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, the newspaper reported.
British royal family line of succession: Who's who
Charles has become Britain's new King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
California AG sues Amazon over allegedly anticompetitive pricing contracts
(CNN Business) — California's attorney general sued Amazon on Wednesday, alleging the company has forced third-party sellers to offer only their lowest prices in listings with the e-commerce giant and harming competition in the process. The complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court takes aim at contractual language Amazon...
RAF plane carrying Queen Elizabeth's coffin sets all-time flight tracking record
(CNN) — The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has broken records to become the most-tracked flight ever. According to aviation tracker website Flightradar24, about five million people followed along online as the deceased Queen was flown from Edinburgh to London on September 13. That number is derived from...
