ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy

The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banknotes#Royal Insignia#Uk#Bank Notes#British Royal Family#The Bank Of England#The Royal Mint
CNN

Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
CNN

King Charles got the ultimate promotion. 100 staffers could lose their jobs

London CNN Business — About 100 people who worked for Prince Charles could lose their jobs now he has become King, a labor union said Wednesday. Workers at Clarence House, the King’s former official London residence while he was Prince of Wales, were informed that they could be made redundant on Monday, The Guardian reported, citing an unnamed source. The notices were handed out while a thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth was being held in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, the newspaper reported.
JOBS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy