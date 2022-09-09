ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
CNN

Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true

(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Dean Acheson
Person
George W Bush
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Vi
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves her beloved Balmoral

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
U.K.
CNN

Queen’s corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#British Royal Family#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Commonwealth#White House
AOL Corp

Charles III formally proclaimed king as sons reconcile

LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online. Charles,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Associated Press

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral

WASHINGTON —- President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on Sept. 19. Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks more than two decades ago. “Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the Queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy