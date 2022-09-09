Read full article on original website
Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has said at various times that he expects to win in 2024 should he run in the next one.
Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 on September 8, once partied incognito in the streets of London.
(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
Queen Elizabeth II met 13 presidents during her 70 years on the British throne.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for more than 70 years before his death in April 2021.
President Joe Biden has built a bit of momentum of late -- buoyed by lower gas prices, strong jobs numbers and a series of legislative victories.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle on Sunday as the monarch who died after 70 years on the throne begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. Gamekeepers from Balmoral, the summer retreat where the queen died...
London CNN — Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday. The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The...
Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks against Republicans on Saturday at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, while also touting Democratic accomplishments since she and President Joe Biden took office.
Former President Donald Trump opposes the Justice Department's two proposed candidates to be the special master overseeing a review of evidence that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month, he told a federal judge on Monday.
LONDON (AP) — Two days after his mother's death elevated him to the throne, King Charles III was officially proclaimed Britain’s monarch Saturday in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live on television and online. Charles,...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
A former top aide to King Charles III is opening up about the king's work ethic, his relationship with his wife, Queen Camilla, and more in a new interview with ABC News’ Deborah Roberts. Patrick “Paddy” Harverson, who worked closely with Charles as a communications director from 2004 through...
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack nears its final chapter, members plan to meet in person on Tuesday and one of the most pressing questions they'll address is whether the committee should formally request that former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence appear before them.
WASHINGTON —- President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. The White House said Sunday that the president will be accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden. The service will be held on Sept. 19. Earlier in the day, Biden remembered the words of comfort that the late monarch had provided to the United States following the Sept. 11 attacks more than two decades ago. “Grief is the price we pay for love,” said Biden, quoting part of the Queen’s message to America during remarks on the 21st anniversary of the attacks.
Princess Anne made history Sept. 12 by participating in a symbolic watch over her mother's coffin as it laid in state at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. It was the first time a woman has participated in the somber royal tradition, NBC royal expert and commentator Daisy McAndrew said.
CNN’s Brianna Keilar goes over recent Republican support of the insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol on January 6.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan called the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion striking down Roe v. Wade last term "horrible" and said she expects justices to be given a status update by the end of the month on an investigation into the leak.
