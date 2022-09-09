Read full article on original website
Kyle Richards Explains Why Mauricio Umansky Went on the Aspen Girls’ Trip
Plus, Andy Cohen previews what the RHOBH husband will get up to as the Season 12 trip continues. When the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills jetted off to Aspen, they were joined by a special guest for the Season 12 trip. That person is, of course, Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. And when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 7, she spilled all about why Mauricio went on the trip with the ladies.
Kyle Richards Is Still “Not Over” This Moment in Aspen with Kathy Hilton
Find out what drama is still in store during the Aspen trip in a first look at the September 7 episode of RHOBH. We have finally landed in Aspen for the buzzy The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trip, and we’ve already experienced some drama with a side of board games. But as it turns out, that’s not what stands out most to Kyle Richards. And Kyle is spilling all in this first look at what’s coming next on the Aspen trip in the upcoming September 7 episode of RHOBH.
‘Below Deck’ Cast: Only 1 Couple Is Still Together in 2022
Plenty of 'Below Deck' couples have come together and fallen apart with backstabbing and lots of emotions along the way. Only one is still together.
90 Day Fiancé Season 9: Where Each Of The Couples Ended Up
90 Day Fiancé Season 9 was a wild one. Here's how it ended for each couple.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career
Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
SEE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Designer Bag, Home Decor & Other Items Being Auctioned In Court-Ordered Sale
An extensive collection of items belonging to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are soon to be auctioned per court orders. RadarOnline.com can confirm that contents from the former couple's Pasadena mansion will be up for grabs as their legal drama heats up.The "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence, A Court Ordered Sale" is kicking off at noon on Wednesday, September 21, via John Moran Auctioneers. One item featured on the now-live website is a snakeskin travel bag designed by Philipp Plein with a starting bid of $225. There...
Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover
Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
90 Day Fiance’s Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise Share 1st Photo of 2nd Child: ‘She Completes Us’
Amber Hoskins/AH Photography & Co. Baby makes four! 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family," the TLC star, 30, told Us in a statement on Sunday, […]
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself
Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong 'didn't get along' until creating Cory and Shawn's handshake
They might have played best friends across seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom, but Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong reportedly weren't an immediate match on set — that is, until they spent a weekend together improvising one of their characters' most adorable exchanges. "Ben...
What Does 'Married at First Sight' Star Stacia Do for a Living? Details on Her Net Worth
In an iconic moment, Stacia and Nate bickered over whether or not a $700 espresso machine was a worthwhile investment on Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 7. Honestly, their investment argument seemed solidly on-point for Stacia and Nate, given the couple's career fields. So what is Stacia's job,...
Why Many ‘90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Boycotting ’Abusive’ and ‘Toxic’ ‘Happily Ever After?’ Season 7
Here's why so many '90 Day Fiancé' fans have refused to watch the 'Happily Ever After?' Season 7 premiere and have decided to boycott this season.
Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation
Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Prediction: What Is Tino Franco ‘Lying’ About?
Why is Rachel Recchia accusing Tino Franco of 'lying' to her during 'The Bachelorette' finale? Here are our predictions regarding what's to come.
