Kyle Richards Explains Why Mauricio Umansky Went on the Aspen Girls’ Trip

Plus, Andy Cohen previews what the RHOBH husband will get up to as the Season 12 trip continues. When the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills jetted off to Aspen, they were joined by a special guest for the Season 12 trip. That person is, of course, Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky. And when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 7, she spilled all about why Mauricio went on the trip with the ladies.
Kyle Richards Is Still “Not Over” This Moment in Aspen with Kathy Hilton

Find out what drama is still in store during the Aspen trip in a first look at the September 7 episode of RHOBH. We have finally landed in Aspen for the buzzy The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trip, and we’ve already experienced some drama with a side of board games. But as it turns out, that’s not what stands out most to Kyle Richards. And Kyle is spilling all in this first look at what’s coming next on the Aspen trip in the upcoming September 7 episode of RHOBH.
Whitney Rose
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career

Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
RadarOnline

SEE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Designer Bag, Home Decor & Other Items Being Auctioned In Court-Ordered Sale

An extensive collection of items belonging to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are soon to be auctioned per court orders. RadarOnline.com can confirm that contents from the former couple's Pasadena mansion will be up for grabs as their legal drama heats up.The "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence, A Court Ordered Sale" is kicking off at noon on Wednesday, September 21, via John Moran Auctioneers. One item featured on the now-live website is a snakeskin travel bag designed by Philipp Plein with a starting bid of $225. There...
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo’s dad, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, gets dramatic makeover

Sugar Bear is looking debonair. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s father, whose real name is Mike Thompson, recently underwent a complete cosmetic and dental makeover, and the results are truly incredible. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror,” he said in a statement. “I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.” “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” he added. In the dramatic “after” photo, Mama June’s ex — who normally covered his receding hairline with a baseball cap and smiled with his mouth closed —...
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
In Touch Weekly

Honey Boo Boo’s Dad Mike Thompson Is Unrecognizable: See Photos of Sugar Bear’s Total Transformation

Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look. “I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”
