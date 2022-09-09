ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Sun Times

Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
