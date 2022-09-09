Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sheridan Moves to 3-0 With a Big Win Over Laramie
Defending 4A state champion Sheridan put on a show on Friday as they cruised by Laramie 55-6. The Broncs scored 4 touchdowns in the first quarter; Colson Coon on a 25-yard run and a 27-yard gallop, Cael Gilbertson with a 2-yard plunge to the end zone, and Gilbertson also threw a 41-yard TD pass to Matthew Kentner. The 2nd quarter wasn't much better for Laramie as Coon scored again from the 1, Terran Groomes went 19 yards for a score, and Gilbertson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Dane Steel.
Wyoming kicker lands second straight MW Player of the Week honor
LARAMIE -- For the second consecutive week, Wyoming Cowboy place-kicker John Hoyland has been named the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the Mountain West on Monday. Hoyland was a perfect 4 of 4 in field goals in a 33-10 win over...
Shae Suiaunoa Named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
LARAMIE -- Wyoming sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa recorded a career-best eight tackles in Wyoming’s 33-10 home win over Northern Colorado last Saturday, and he added an interception in the fourth quarter that he returned 18 yards down to the UNC three-yard line to set up a Wyoming touchdown two plays later.
Just how young is this Wyoming football roster?
LARAMIE -- How young is the Wyoming football team?. Craig Bohl described a couple of instances that even shocked him from last Saturday's win over Northern Colorado. "Last week, we scored a touchdown and, we leave our offensive line out on the field to kick an extra point, and we have 10 guys on the field," he said with a chuckle and a head shake during his Monday press conference in Laramie. "Emmanuel Pregnon is not on the field -- he just runs off the field. We had another defensive guy, Olu (Oluwaseyi Omotosho), he comes up to me during the middle (of the game), 'coach, I think I may need a day off for practice. I've got a sore thumb.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Football: News and notes ahead of Air Force
LARAMIE -- "Who cares if I beat them at a different school last year? I don't really care about that." That Andrew Peasley is one cool customer. And his head coach loves the answer the junior quarterback gave when asked if he gained an edge over Air Force after tossing three second-half touchdown passes to help lead Utah State to a 49-45 victory inside Falcon Stadium last September.
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October
Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Addition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant
Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream). They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!. As of now,...
Cheyenne Mayor: Company May Help With Cheyenne Housing
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says a North Dakota company that recently visited Cheyenne may be willing to invest in projects to help address Cheyenne's housing issues. The mayor made the comments in his ''Mayor's Minute" column on Friday, Sept. 9. Collins did not name the company. A lack of affordable...
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
Grand Reopening of Laramie Area Visitor Center
The Albany County Tourism Board (Visit Laramie) is pleased to announce the grand reopening of the Laramie Area Visitor Center. This spring, with the help of Elk Ridge Builders under the direction of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, the board embarked on a remodel to make the. space more accommodating...
Cheyenne Little Theater Is Going To TIME WARP Next Month
It's time again to TIME WARP, Cheyenne! The Cheyenne Little Theatre is bringing back Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Atlas Theater. If you've not had the opportunity to catch this performance, they call it a shadow-cast of the show. The idea is that they have the film on a projector with audio while local actors act out the scenes. It's really fun if you're a fan of the film.
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie
A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
Y95 Country
Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT
Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://y95country.com/
Comments / 0