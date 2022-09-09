LARAMIE -- How young is the Wyoming football team?. Craig Bohl described a couple of instances that even shocked him from last Saturday's win over Northern Colorado. "Last week, we scored a touchdown and, we leave our offensive line out on the field to kick an extra point, and we have 10 guys on the field," he said with a chuckle and a head shake during his Monday press conference in Laramie. "Emmanuel Pregnon is not on the field -- he just runs off the field. We had another defensive guy, Olu (Oluwaseyi Omotosho), he comes up to me during the middle (of the game), 'coach, I think I may need a day off for practice. I've got a sore thumb.'

LARAMIE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO