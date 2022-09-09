ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Richardson vs. Will Levis is must-see TV for QB-needy NFL teams

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
If your favorite NFL team will be needing a franchise quarterback next offseason, don’t be surprised if they have some high-rankings members of their scouting department in attendance for Saturday’s SEC East showdown between Florida and Kentucky.

This matchup features two of the top passers in the 2023 NFL draft class, and they’re both getting an early test against a conference opponent to prove their mettle.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is coming off an incredible performance in last week’s upset win over No. 7 Utah, in which he showed off his rare versatility, athleticism, and playmaking ability.

Kentucky had no problem with Miami (OH) last week in a 37-13 victory, as Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, with an interception.

Both of these talented prospects have shown flashes of brilliance that prove their high ceilings at the next level, but consistency is what NFL teams will want to see from them, especially in big games against quality opponents.

This game will give NFL scouts a chance to see how Richardson and Levis are able to rise to the occasion, knowing they’re facing off against another star at their position across the field.

