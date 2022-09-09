Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Cold front brings one more day of rain before drying us out
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Panhandle remains on the moist side of a cold front for the next 18 hours or so, with sunshine in store for midweek. High temperatures are expected to return to the upper 80s and potentially hitting 90 degrees in some inland areas this afternoon.
Flash Flooding in the Panhandle
Heavy rain has fallen across the area Sunday morning, and in some spots, up to 5″ of rain fell. Leading some roads to be covered with water. If you come across a road that is flooded remember to “turn around don’t drown”. If you can see the road you don’t know the conditions the road […]
WJHG-TV
Nearly 5,000 gallons of raw sewage released into St. Andrews Bay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A swimming advisory has been issued for a portion of St. Andrews Bay after the City of Panama City reports a release of 4,835 gallons of raw sewage due to heavy rain. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has advised against swimming between...
WJHG-TV
Flooding impacts residents across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Flooding impacted a large portion of the area on Sunday. Road closures could be seen across areas from Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and across Bay County. “If you can’t see what you are driving through, just stop and turn around. We try to...
Lynn Haven and Panama City sent raw sewage advisories
Panama City, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven Bayou and Lake Huntington are both under raw sewage advisorys. 6,300 gallons of raw sewage entered Lake Huntington and at Lynn Haven Bayou 380,000 of raw sewage is overflowing. Ralph Miller Department of Health Director in Bay County says Panama City is having a lot of runoffs, sewage backup, and […]
WCTV
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Visitation for Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy will be held at Wildwood Church in Tallahassee Wednesday evening from 4-8pm....
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
Worker dies at Port of Panama City Sunday night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A stevedore worker died at the Port of Panama City around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. The worker was loading a foreign vessel docked at the port. “Very saddened for the accident that did occur,” Panama City Port Authority Executive Director Alex King said. “And we’re working to learn everything we […]
townandtourist.com
17 BEST Restaurants in Panama City Beach (Clams, Oysters And Burgers!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you find yourself in Panama City Beach, you will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining options. The city offers a wide variety of restaurants, from casual beachfront eateries to upscale seafood establishments.
getthecoast.com
Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
FHP: Bay County man involved in a fatal car accident
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man lost his life in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday evening. The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Troopers said the 34-year-old Fountain man was traveling south on Suzie Lane when he veered to the right. The driver then overcorrected his steering and lost control of […]
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Mexico Beach, Florida
With close to 175 state parks residing within its borders, Florida is a haven for those who love to explore nature and take part in outdoor recreational activities. A winner of the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence on no less than four separate occasions, Florida’s state park system boasts landscapes that encompass everything from immaculate beaches and verdant wetlands, to flowing rivers and deep caverns.
WJHG-TV
Adoptable pets at Bay County Animal Service
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Reese”, a three-year-old German Shepard mix who could be just the calming presence you need in your home.
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash blocks traffic on U.S. 331 near State Road 20
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 331 near State Road 20 Tuesday night that left both drivers dead. FHP Troopers say the crash happened with a 2014 Mazda and a 2019 Chevy Tahoe. The cars hit each...
WJHG-TV
U.S. Coast Guard investigating Port Panama City death
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a port employee at Port Panama City, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard tell NewsChannel 7 the Panama City Police contacted them around 7:20 p.m. Sunday. We’re told the U.S. Coast Guard is currently investigating the death.
Panama City man injured in motorcycle accident
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Panama City man is being treated for injuries after being involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was heading east in the outside lane of Highway 98 just east of South Watersound Parkway. A tractor trailer was also driving in […]
niceville.com
Fall Festival is October 8 in Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Fla. — A Fall Festival is coming to Perrine Park in Valparaiso next month, hosted by the Valparaiso Community Center, the center has announced. The festival is on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Celebrate the beginning of autumn with live...
WJHG-TV
One injured after Walton County motorcycle crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle into the back of a tractor trailer Sunday afternoon. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report both vehicles were in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98, near the intersection of S Watersound Parkway in south Walton County.
Injuries reported in Highway 231 crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an accident at Highway 231 and East Avenue Monday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol the accident happened around 9:00-9:10 p.m. Troopers said there were two cars involved a black Toyota Tundra […]
Update: Panama City suspect in custody
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The search for a suspect is now over after law enforcement officials said they apprehended the man shortly after 9 o’clock Wednesday morning. Officials said the search began after the suspect took off while they were trying to serve a warrant and arrest him. They said he also dropped a […]
