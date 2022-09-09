ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?

I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy

There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
LUBBOCK, TX
Do You Recognize These 12 Surprising Species of Texas?

West Texans are very familiar with the rattlesnakes, prairie dogs, and horny toads that frequent our neck of the woods, but you may be surprised at what other creatures are lurking across the state. Here are the most surprising critters that call Texas their home. Top 12 Unexpected Animals of...
TEXAS STATE
Lubbock Looking to Reinstate Juvenile Curfew, But Is It a Good Idea?

Former councilman Floyd Price believes that Lubbock should go back to its 1990s-style curfew system for minors. Lubbock already has a curfew in place for minors 16 and under. If Lubbock were to go back to the curfew of the 90s, it would criminalize minors under 18 for being outside between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. It would reinstate a curfew center to detain minors, and ticketing for minors and their parents.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder

Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
LUBBOCK, TX
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park

Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

