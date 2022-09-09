Baldacci returns with the “wildly cool” Bighorn ECO, a vintage-inspired electric built with 100-percent American grown lumber

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Blackstar adds “the world’s lightest” 2x12 combos to its St. James tube amp family
At NAMM earlier this year, Blackstar stole the show with its all-new St. James guitar amp range, which offered traditional tube tones, contemporary Cab Rig software sounds and a weight that was unheard of for valve-loaded amps. Now, the company has expanded its innovative St. James lineup with two 50...
Guitar World Magazine
It doesn't look like Mark Tremonti's Explorer-style PRS will be getting a full production release
Mark Tremonti and PRS have one of the most successful partnerships in modern electric guitar history. Partners for more than two decades, it was Tremonti and Paul Reed Smith’s collaborative minds that brought about one of the first PRS Singlecut guitars – a model that later formed the basis for Tremonti’s own signature guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Brandon Ellis showcase his sensational chops on Jackson’s new American Series Soloist SL3
The Black Dahlia Murder shredder discusses his musical origins, affinity for Jackson guitars and imperious playing style in Jackson's new The Soloist episode. Last week, Jackson dropped the US-made American Series Soloist SL3 – an all-new reinvention of its classic Super Strat electric guitar, which debuted the brand’s first-ever made-in-Corona product line.
Guitar World Magazine
Documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East gets official trailer
Watch the first clip of Sirens, the story of determined thrashers Slave to Sirens. A new documentary on the first all-female metal band in the Middle East has received its first official trailer. Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lawrence is a total stunner in a sheer black gown and sky-high heels at the premiere of latest film Causeway during TIFF
It is day three of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The psychological drama Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, is among the films making its world premiere. Lawrence made her grand arrival to the Royal Alexandra Theatre looking elegant in a sheer black gown.
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Hammett launches his latest project – a mysterious online horror story, which he is soundtracking
Kirk Hammett is not only one of metal’s most prolific electric guitar players, he's also one of the music world’s biggest fans when it comes to all things horror. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
The story behind the Merrylin Museum.
Today's location holds one of the strangest and unusual finds. The story goes that in 2006, this building was set to be demolished. While inspecting the buildings foundation, they came across a hidden door behind a brick wall that lead into a hidden room. What was found in that room shocked scientists. Once you hear and see the history behind this place, you will never be able to unsee it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Here's what Dave Mustaine texted James Hetfield after the Metallica leader felt insecure about his playing
Earlier this year, during Metallica’s show in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte on May 12, a visibly emotional James Hetfield spoke of the insecurities he experienced over his guitar playing. After telling the 60,000-plus crowd he felt like “an old guy” that “can’t play anymore”, Hetfield shared a group hug...
Guitar World Magazine
How Cliff Burton shaped Metallica's expansive thrash assault – and changed the sound of metal bass guitar forever
We celebrate Burton's career, and dig into his tones and talents with the help of Metallica’s incumbent bassist, Robert Trujillo. “The major rager on the four-string motherfucker”, as the late Cliff Burton was approvingly described during his first gig with Metallica on March 5, 1983, is a revealing phrase. It’s a very California-in-the-’80s thing to call a musician, one part Bill & Ted and one part Spinal Tap, but at the same time it’s completely perfect.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai nail Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin tracks with Living Colour during electrifying 2022 Rock In Rio set
Vai and his Ibanez PIA joined the rock outfit for a show-stopping finale of Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic and Led Zep’s Rock and Roll. By the time Living Colour concluded the seventh song of their Rock in Rio set earlier this month, it’s fair to say the crowd had already been generously treated to a stellar showing of Vernon Reid and co’s impressive chops.
Guitar World Magazine
Vance Joy: “When you write a great song you’re just like, ‘How did I do that?’ You get chills or the hair stands up your neck. That’s what keeps everyone going”
The modern singer-songwriter fingerstylist keeps cranking out hits – but doesn’t care what gear he uses to make them... In fact, he doesn’t even know the names of his guitars. It’s rare for a new song to crack the list of essential beginner guitar tunes, but Vance...
Musicians recall Queen’s love of Scottish dances
A couple who regularly played traditional Scottish country music for the Queen have shared memories of her enjoying dances at Balmoral Castle well into her 90s.Fiddlers Paul Anderson and wife Shona Donaldson, who also sings, said the summer balls would see landowners rub shoulders with ordinary Deeside folk, and the monarch was at ease speaking the Doric scots.Mr Anderson, from Tarland, Aberdeenshire, plays during services at the nearby Crathie Kirk where the Queen was a regular worshipper.She absolutely loved it, she would encourage people to get up and dance, and that's her aged 93Shona DonaldsonHe said: “She loved traditional Scottish...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Kenny Wayne Shepherd play Pink Floyd's Comfortably Numb on David Gilmour's Black Strat
The performance – a celebration of the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' 2022 season – was the legendary guitar's most prominent public outing since its sale in 2019. Back in 2019, David Gilmour's iconic black Fender Stratocaster was sold at auction for an eye-watering $3,975,000, making it (at that time) the most expensive guitar ever sold at auction.
Guitar World Magazine
16 ways to improve your acoustic guitar shows
Going live with your acoustic guitar? Follow our fully-costed tips to get the most out of your steel-string and make your live performances the best they can be!. 1. Set up your guitar (typically from $50/£45) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens...
A 100-year-old 'mushroom home' with a medieval theme is on the market for $4.5 million, and the owner knows it's not for everyone — take a look inside
Known as the "Thatch House," the property looked dramatically different when owner Michael Seitz purchased it in 2013.
The best toasters of 2022
Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
Nothing’s Shocking
Anyone who’d ever put a microphone in front of Perry Farrell should’ve known that the oral history of Jane’s Addiction couldn’t possibly be contained by a print magazine. Still, Brendan Mullen got the green light to cover the band’s 2003 reunion for Spin and went 10,000 words over the original assignment. Within two years, it turned into a 300-page book. Throughout Whores: An Oral Biography of Perry Farrell and Jane’s Addiction, a large cast of disgruntled ex-bandmates and business partners credit the band’s 1988 debut Nothing’s Shocking as the first truly mainstream alternative rock album, though Farrell does acknowledge that he did not invent the concept. As the leader of pre-Jane’s goth outfit Psi Com and an ambassador of the mongrel Los Angeles post-punk scene that birthed Fishbone and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he respected the ideological purity of America’s underground rock royalty. But none of them saw the big picture like Farrell, a product of New York privilege who reinvented himself as a motor-mouthed L.A. street hustler. Alternative rock was going to strange and exciting places with or without Jane’s Addiction, and Nothing’s Shocking made it go Hollywood.
Guitar World Magazine
Behind the scenes of Blizzard of Ozz, the album that launched Ozzy Osbourne's solo career and made Randy Rhoads a guitar god
The following article was originally published in Guitar World magazine's March 2006 issue. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In a career that spans five decades, Alan di Perna has written for pretty much every magazine in the world with the word “guitar” in its title, as well as other prestigious outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Creem, Player, Classic Rock, Musician, Future Music, Keyboard, grammy.com and reverb.com. He is author of Guitar Masters: Intimate Portraits, Green Day: The Ultimate Unauthorized History and co-author of Play It Loud: An Epic History of the Sound Style and Revolution of the Electric Guitar. The latter became the inspiration for the Metropolitan Museum of Art/Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition “Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock and Roll.” As a professional guitarist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist, Alan has worked with recording artists Brianna Lea Pruett, Fawn Wood, Brenda McMorrow, Sat Kartar and Shox Lumania.
Refinery29
I Finally Gave Into The Blue Light Glasses Trend — & Here’s My Verdict
Whether you’re reading this story on your laptop or phone, the point is the same: You’ve got a blue light-emitting screen and eyes that are probably too close to said screen. And if you’re like me and work on a computer, it’s not uncommon to feel not just regular-tired at the end of a work day; I feel it in my eyeballs, too.
Comments / 0