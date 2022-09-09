Read full article on original website
u.today
SHIB Might Lose One Zero in Price; Key Pattern Seems to Be Forming
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano Founder Talks About "Key Cause" of Market Sell-off, ADA Down 8%
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Is Surprised by Behavior of Ethereum Miners
There were numerous myths and baseless assumptions around the Ethereum Merge, and one of them was the spike in selling pressure from active Ethereum miners that will try to exit the network ahead of everyone else. ETH miners remain loyal. The creator of Ethereum could not hide his amusement when...
u.today
Hideaways Aim At Volatile Performance While Most Crypto Assets Like MATIC and UNI Stagnate
Smaller tokens like HDWY receive their chance to shine while assets like UNI and MATIC taking hit. Polygon ($MATIC) and Uniswap ($UNI) holders have been subjected to a bear cycle as both tokens remain range bound and trading within a downward trend despite Friday’s breakout. Both MATIC and UNI belong to a higher tier of cryptocurrencies known as “large caps” which are going through hard times in the current market cycle, that’s why smaller projects are gaining more traction among retail investors, including the Hideaway (HDWY).
u.today
Ravencoin (RVN) Rallies by Another 25% Hours Before Ethereum Merge: Crypto Market Review, September 13
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Kiyosaki Urges Followers to Get into Crypto Before Markets Crash
Robert Kiyosaki, pioneer of business literature and author of the bestseller "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," in an e-mail newsletter to his readers, pointed out the need to become familiar with cryptocurrencies as soon as possible. According to the writer's prediction, a large-scale crash of all markets is coming in conjunction...
u.today
Here's When XRP Will Take Off, David Gokhshtein Believes, And Even More Will Happen Then
u.today
Cardano Users Should Watch These Crucial Dates on Road to Vasil: Details
u.today
Cross Staking Protocol Reports Increased Payouts in Q3, 2022
u.today
Ethereum Merge Goes Live. Here's Why It's Such a Big Deal
The Merge, the most significant Ethereum upgrade, has been completed after years of postponements. The first Ethereum proof-of-stake block has been proposed, marking a new era for the second-largest blockchain. "We're good. It's done. We Merged," Tim Beiko, one of the most prominent figures at the Ethereum Foundation, tweeted. Ethereum...
u.today
SHIB, DOGE, LUNC: Here's Who New Crypto Memeking Is
u.today
Here's Why Cardano Is Undervalued by Crypto Market
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Should Have One More Major Price Drop, Peter Brandt Says
u.today
DOGE, ADA, BTC Plunge as Nomura Predicts 100-Basis-Point Rate Hike
The largest cryptocurrencies have extended their losses, with the price of Bitcoin (BTC) slipping to the $20,600 level on the Bitstamp exchange. Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), XRP, and other altcoins have been hammered by Bitcoin’s renewed weakness. As reported by U.Today, cryptocurrencies dropped sharply lower earlier this Tuesday due...
u.today
Shiba Inu Enters Stalemate, Here's When It Might End
u.today
XMR, DASH, ZEC to Be Delisted by Huobi Along with Other Privacy Coins, Here's When
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin Just Plunged 5% in Minutes
The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has plunged sharply on a worse-than-expected inflation report, losing 4.7% of its value in mere minutes. The crypto king has reached an intraday low of $21,764 on the Bitstamp exchange. Major altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have...
u.today
Shiba Inu Closes Gap with Dogecoin as SHIB Goes Up in Market Cap Top: Details
u.today
SHIB Lead Dev Explains How Entire SHIB Supply Can Be Burned
u.today
Market Hasn't Bottomed Yet, Says Willy Woo
