REMINDER: Not All Behavior Is Bad
This is a Public Service Announcement to all of the moms of littles, toddlers, preschoolers, elementary kiddos, etc.:. The behaviors that your child is doing, they aren’t all BAD. It may seem that your child has a heck of a lot of bad behaviors. It may feel like you’re...
Stop the Comparisons! Share Experiences and Positive Talk
“I would appreciate it if you did not compare me and my situation to that. We are different people.”. My daughter uttered these phrases to me. She dropped a truth bomb that was hard for me to swallow. She had valid points. Dang! I was comparing my child and her...
A Parenting Fear
Throughout my life, I have always had a fear of the unknown. I don’t like change; I’m afraid to take the next step until I’m sure I’m absolutely ready. I wasn’t sure about having kids. Honestly, I’m not a fan of kids in general (that’s why I’m a pediatric speech-language pathologist, haha!). It turns out, I’m not a fan of groups of kids. A few kids are fine, but big groups of kids are too much for me.
I Made My Own Sandwich, Mom :: Grief in Kids Growing Up
I’m grieving my kids growing up. “I made my own peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mom!”. “I don’t need a ride. I’m going to go with my friends.”. “Mom, can we register for Driver’s Ed soon?”. “My advisor said I’ll be ready to apply for the...
Facing my Mental Health
Our mental health is too fragile not to protect. Something was wrong. I was angry. I was hurting. I was grieving. I was burnt out. I knew I had to make a change, so I quit my job. I was having trouble sleeping, I was short with my co-workers, and I was short with my family at home. Covid had taken its toll working in social services, and after two solid years, I couldn’t do it anymore. It was time to move on. I severely lacked motivation. The solution seemed simple; I would leave my job. In my mind, this was the fix to feeling better.
