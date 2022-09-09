Our mental health is too fragile not to protect. Something was wrong. I was angry. I was hurting. I was grieving. I was burnt out. I knew I had to make a change, so I quit my job. I was having trouble sleeping, I was short with my co-workers, and I was short with my family at home. Covid had taken its toll working in social services, and after two solid years, I couldn’t do it anymore. It was time to move on. I severely lacked motivation. The solution seemed simple; I would leave my job. In my mind, this was the fix to feeling better.

