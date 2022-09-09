ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

DOUBLE BUBBLE
3d ago

Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
The List

Edinburgh Crowds For The Queen Can't Hide Their Disdain For One Specific Royal

The world is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II and, in keeping with the strict procedures surrounding her passing, the long-reigning monarch's coffin is currently being transported through the U.K. in anticipation of her funeral (via NBC News). Although the queen passed away in Scotland, at her summer home in Balmoral, the response in Edinburgh wasn't quite as positive as expected.
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
The Independent

Queen kept cereal in Tupperware, security breach showed

It was one of the most telling insights into royal life – but the Queen was not amused.When an undercover reporter breached security to get a job as a footman at Buckingham Palace, aides were aghast that it happened right under their noses.Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Parry, who worked at the Queen’s official residence in the run-up to US president George Bush’s state visit in 2003, revealed that in one respect, at least, the Queen lived like many of her subjects.She used plastic containers for her breakfast cereals.A woman of great wealth, surrounded by priceless works of art and antique...
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
The Guardian

Tyre Extinguishers claim more than 600 SUVs ‘disarmed’ in one night

The climate activist group the Tyre Extinguishers has claimed its largest night of action yet against SUVs, with more than 600 vehicles “disarmed” across nine countries. Over the night marking six months since the launch of the campaign, which encourages people to covertly deflate the tyres of SUVs, activists took action in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Canada.
BBC

Center Parcs backtracks on Queen's funeral closure plans

Center Parcs has backtracked over a decision to ask guests to leave its sites on the day of the Queen's funeral. The holiday firm said it had made the decision "as a mark of respect" and to allow employees to "be part of this historic moment". But the move prompted...
Vice

What Buckingham Palace Looked Like on the Day the Queen Died

Crowds started gathering at Buckingham Palace, London, hours before the announcement came out: The Queen was dead. Then, at 6.30PM, the Union Jack flag on top of the palace was lowered to half-mast, and people’s phones began pinging and vibrating with news alerts. The longest-reigning monarch in British history had passed away at the age of 96, some 500 miles away in Balmoral.
