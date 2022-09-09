The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to start their season in Cincinnati, taking on the defending champions of the AFC in the Bengals. It’s going to be a huge day for the franchise, as the first game of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era is on the docket. Leading the way will be quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who the Steelers acquired via free agency hoping to develop the former top pick’s untapped potential.

