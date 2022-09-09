ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to Browns’ awesome midfield logo change

The Cleveland Browns have been playing at FirstEnergy Stadium since the city of Cleveland got their team back in 1999, and the stadium has looked largely remained the same ever since. That is until Tuesday when the Browns organization announced a huge change to their midfield logo in a video...
Pittsburgh Steelers: Inactives revealed for Week 1 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to start their season in Cincinnati, taking on the defending champions of the AFC in the Bengals. It’s going to be a huge day for the franchise, as the first game of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era is on the docket. Leading the way will be quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who the Steelers acquired via free agency hoping to develop the former top pick’s untapped potential.
Report: 49ers sign former Colts RB Marlon Mack to practice squad

With an injured Elijah Mitchell expected to miss two months of action, the 49ers’ backfield depth faces an early test. The team appears to be taking a step to address that situation, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing a source, that San Francisco is signing former Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack to its practice squad.
NFL Week 1: Top plays from Packers-Vikings, Giants-Titans, more

Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) Packers get on the board. AJ Dillon...
3 Browns Players Who Need A Better Week 2

The Cleveland Browns are 1-0. This is a great start, but NFL teams in the span of time between Week 1 and 2 can overreact to the Week 1 result and make the wrong adjustments. Overreacting is not necessary at this point, but there will need to be better individual performances by some Browns players as the competition heightens throughout the season.
NFL Week 1 -- Steelers, Browns and Saints prevail in early slate to remember

Football is back and the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season did not disappoint. The early slate of games had a little bit of everything. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts recorded the first tie of the year, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided the second. The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons went down to the wire in another division rival matchup.
