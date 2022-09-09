ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Focus on Spain’s feisty Queen Letizia as she turns 50

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Queen Letizia turned 50 on Thursday. It’s only a birthday but Spain is taking the opportunity to assess its scarred monarchy and ponder how the arrival of a middle-class commoner may help shake one of Europe’s most storied royal dynasties into a modern and more palatable institution.
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Live updates: Wait to see queen's coffin grows longer

LONDON — Standing in line to see the queen’s coffin as it lies in state in London is proving a test of patience and stamina for thousands of people. By late Thursday morning, the line had grown to about 3½ miles (5.6 kilometers) long on the south bank of the River Thames, reaching as far as Tower Bridge. Authorities warn those planning to come: “You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.” The closed coffin sits on a raised platform, called a catafalque, inside Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
msn.com

Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision

Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy