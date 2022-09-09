ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants vs. Titans: 3 causes for concern in Week 1

By John Fennelly
 4 days ago
The New York Giants open their 2022 regular season schedule with an interconference matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.

Here are three reasons for concern for the Giants in Week 1.

Derrick Henry

Any time you line up against the Titans, the number one priority has to be Henry, the All-World running back who not only runs past defenders but runs over them. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale called Henry a ‘modern-day Jim Brown‘ this week. No one disagreed.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound former All-Pro and Heisman Trophy winner is the main driver of the Titans’ offense and is nearly impossible to contain, especially when he gets past the line of scrimmage.

Henry is bigger than eight of the Giants’ 11 starters on defense, so stopping him is going to have to be a group effort. Pack a lunch.

Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons is a quiet superstar. If the Pro Bowl defensive lineman were playing in a larger market everyone would know his name. The former first-round pick is a beast up front and a major disrupter. Last year, he displayed his pass-rushing prowess with 8.5 sacks.

The Giants have a brand new offensive line and they will be up against one of the best in Simmons, who will put them through their paces on Sunday.

Cornerback

The Giants are confident that Adoree’ Jackson will be able to handle the No. 1 corner duties but after him, they have lots of questions.

Aaron Robinson has looked shaky on the other side. For all of the highlights he created this summer, he created just as many lowlights. In the slot, the Giants have brought back Darnay Holmes and drafted LSU’s CorDale Flott.

The backups are Nick McCloud and Justin Layne. Can you guess what Joe Schoen will be doing next offseason?

