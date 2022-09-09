Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara met with Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss ongoing developments in the African country. — CEO of the Italian energy major, Eni, Claudio Descalzi met with the president of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, as well as the Secretary General of the Presidency Abdourahmane Cissé and the Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. Point of discussion was the progress of Eni’s activities in the country, as well as future projects and areas of common interest and collaboration.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO