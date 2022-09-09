ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Biden Officials Weigh Buying Oil at Around $80

The US may begin refilling its emergency oil reserve when crude prices dip below $80 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter. Biden administration officials are weighing the timing of such a move, with an eye toward protecting US oil-production growth and preventing crude prices from plummeting, said the people, who asked not to be named sharing internal deliberations.
EnerMech Invests Funds In First Irish Facility

EnerMech has invested over $9MM in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs. — EnerMech has invested over $9 million in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs over the next three years.
Maersk Training To Educate Offshore Wind Operators And Seafarers

ClassNK has signed an MOU with Maersk Training for training offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. — ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maersk Training regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. Maersk Training...
Eni, ADNOC CEOs Discuss Contributing To Worldwide Gas Supply

Chief executive officers of Eni and ADNOC met to discuss the progress of the Italian firm's activities in Abu Dhabi and future projects of common interest. — Chief executive officers of Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met in Abu Dhabi to discuss the progress of the Italian firm’s activities in Abu Dhabi and future projects of common interest.
Shell Names New CEO

Shell announced Thursday that its chief executive officer, Ben van Beurden, will step down at the end of 2022 and revealed that it has named a new CEO, effective January 1, 2023. Van Beurden’s successor will be Wael Sawan, who will also join Shell’s board of directors. The outgoing CEO...
Oil Rises as Weakening Dollar Offsets Demand Worries

Oil held gains after recovering from a weak start as declines in the US dollar offset concerns that global demand is under pressure. West Texas Intermediate settled at $87.8 a barrel for the day after earlier sinking to $85. Risk sentiment generally firmed across markets on Monday with equity markets climbing in Europe and the American currency weakening sharply as traders bet inflation is near a peak. A weaker greenback tends to benefit assets priced in the currency.
Oil Rises with Demand Optimism as China Eases Lockdowns

Oil climbed on optimism that demand prospects in China may brighten as one of its megacities loosens lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $88.48 a barrel. Brent rose 1% to settle at just over $94. Chengdu is easing Covid restrictions gradually, lifting the demand outlook in one of the world’s largest crude consumers. The understanding that the Biden administration would consider refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if prices fall below $80 a barrel further supported the rally.
Russia Energy Revenue Drops

Russia’s energy revenues shrank in August to the lowest in more than a year as Western sanctions over Ukraine prompted the Kremlin to sell discounted oil and squeeze gas flows to Europe. The refusal to buy Russian oil by some traditional customers in Europe means Moscow has been forced...
Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm

Jan De Nul's jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France's very first commercial offshore wind farm. Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France’s very first commercial offshore wind farm. Jan...
Biden Issues Offshore Drilling Rights

The Biden administration has begun issuing Gulf of Mexico drilling rights to companies that nabbed oil and natural gas leases in a government auction later invalidated by a federal court. Several companies that participated in that November 2021 sale have received notification of new leases as of Wednesday morning, according...
TransGlobe Advises Shareholders To Vote For Vaalco Merger

TransGlobe Energy Corporation advised its shareholders to vote for the business combination with Vaalco Energy. — After getting a unanimous recommendation from its proxy advisor, TransGlobe Energy Corporation advised its shareholders to vote for the business combination with Vaalco Energy. The recommendation to TransGlobe Energy was provided by Institutional...
Majors Line Up for Latest Norway Licensing Round

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has revealed that it received applications from 26 companies in connection with the announcement of its latest licensing round – APA (Awards in Predefined Areas) 2022. A/S Norske Shell, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Equinor Energy AS all applied...
Ivory Coast President And Eni CEO Discuss Ongoing Developments

Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara met with Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss ongoing developments in the African country. — CEO of the Italian energy major, Eni, Claudio Descalzi met with the president of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, as well as the Secretary General of the Presidency Abdourahmane Cissé and the Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. Point of discussion was the progress of Eni’s activities in the country, as well as future projects and areas of common interest and collaboration.
Ex-Gazprom Unit Pays Tiny Penalty to Cancel LNG Cargoes to India

The move is the latest example of energy suppliers exercising cancellation clauses in long-term contracts to free up shipments to sell into the more lucrative spot market. The former unit of Gazprom PJSC is paying a small penalty to scrap scheduled liquefied natural gas shipments to India, according to a government official.
U.S. Pushing For Better Offshore Oil And Gas Safety Standards

U.S. Department of Interior proposes even higher safety standards for offshore oil and gas operations, to build on reforms stemming from the Deepwater Horizon disaster. — The Department of the Interior has announced a new proposed rule to ensure offshore oil and gas operations on the Outer Continental Shelf are conducted with even higher safety and oversight standards.
New Record For Q2 Global Wind Turbine Orders

Strong activity in China pushed global wind turbine order intake to 43 GW in the second quarter of 2022, a new record, up 36 percent from year-ago levels. Strong activity in China pushed global wind turbine order intake to 43 GW in quarter two of 2022, a new record, up 36 percent from year-ago levels.
Tullow To Delist Ordinary Shares From Euronext Dublin

Tullow Oil has filed an application to Euronext Dublin for delisting its ordinary shares from the market. — Tullow Oil has decided to delist its ordinary shares of 10p each from the secondary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin. The company filed an application with Euronext Dublin on Monday, September 12, 2022. It is also looking to cancel trading of those shares from the main securities market of Euronext Dublin.
Duo Set To Work On Darwin Pipeline Duplication Off Australia

Van Oord and DEME have been awarded a contract from Allseas to support the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located off Northern Australia. — Dutch maritime services firm Van Oord and offshore installation firm DEME have been awarded a contract from Allseas to support the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located offshore Northern Australia.
