Kay County Fair Schedule of Events
Body The 105th annual Kay County Free Fair is underway following an opening ceremony on Sept. 13 at the flag poles. The following is a schedule of events for the remaining nights of the fair:. Wednesday, Sept. 14 5 pm - Rabbit Judging 6:30 pm - Cattle Show 7:30 pm...
Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
PonCon In Ponca City is for Everyone
This fall, PonCon will be an event with fun for the whole family. From October to November, attendants can expect an animated film screening, a celebration of local creators with the 2022 Micro-fiction and Graphic Novel Contest, Graphic Novel Art Show, a -Geek Garage Sale for everyone to buy or sell, and a CosPlay Runway. Expect a good time and lots of fun around.
Ponca City Concert Series Begins September 19, Still Time to Get Your Membership
It’s not too late for you to purchase a membership for the Ponca City Concert Series held at the Poncan Theater at 104 East Grand. Membership fees can be paid on their website using your credit or debit card. If you’d rather use a check, come a little early to the first concert on September 19 and purchase your membership in the Poncan Theatre lobby starting at 6:30pm. Your membership will include admission to see four great concerts at the Poncan Theater including female brass quintet “Seraph Brass” on September 19, classic pianist “Pauline Young” in November, and in 2023, international string trio “Sultans of Swing” in March and “Hooray For Hollywood Empire Trio” in April.
Obituary for Charlotte “Jean” Roberts
Charlotte “Jean” Roberts of Newkirk, OK, passed away on Sunday morning, September 11th, 2022, at the Alliance Hospital in Ponca City, OK. Viewing is open to the public on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM at Trout Funeral Home. A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in Newkirk. Burial will follow at Newkirk Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City police logs Sept. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:43 a.m. police responded to Pioneer Plaza for a report of a vehicle that hit a dog. Officers were unable to locate the dog. At 2:41 a.m. police responded to a report of a male checking vehicle doors in the...
Obituary for Brian Holley
Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Police Logs 09/09/2022 to 09/11/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
What's happening in Stillwater this week
It’s the start of the fourth week of the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Talks Save Lives: Introduction to Suicide Prevention - Edmon Low Library (Monday and Wednesday) This is a presentation by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on the...
Obituary for LeAnn Janice
LeAnn Renee Janice, 55, of Blackwell, OK, died at home on September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, at Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, Ponca City, OK. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
Obituary for Teel Freeman-Lee
Teel Freeman-Lee September 10, 2022 ~ September 10, 2022. Teel Everett Freeman-Lee, of Ponca City, cherished son of Zoe Freeman and Gage Lee, was born on September 10, 2022. He was perfect in every way, but his little heart just stopped beating. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his...
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
New Initiative for Wildcat Students
The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
The school has a tunnel under Grand?
Body Sometimes interesting elements of a town’s history can literally be beneath one’s feet. Some have never seen it, other have only heard rumors, and still others are acutely aware of the tunnel that runs underneath Grand Ave. between the Ponca City Public Schools Administration Building and East Middle School.
Law enforcement logs Sept. 8-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 12:45 a.m. Osage County advised they arrested Bobby Joe Davidson and requested a deputy meet then at 14th and Harding. Davidson reportedly punched the wind and cut his hand. OCSO was advised to get him medically cleared.
Obituary for George Sexton, Jr.
George W. Sexton, Jr., of Braman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, and entered into the Kingdom of God. Peace comes in knowing he is reunited with his bride, Martie, and his Savior. We are thankful we will soon be together in heaven. George W. Sexton, Jr. was...
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
