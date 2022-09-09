ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ucnj.org

Volunteers Come Together to Clean Up Rahway River Park

The County of Union welcomed the participation of 40 AmeriCorps volunteers in a litter cleanup of Rahway River Park on Sunday, September 11th. The volunteers collected 22 bags of litter from the park while working in damp, rainy conditions. The AmeriCorps program took place in partnership with the Union County Clean Communities Program.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Elizabeth man charged with first degree murder

An Elizabeth man was arrested and charged Sunday evening in a bludgeoning death that took place early Sunday morning, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl J. Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca jointly announced Monday. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is charged with first-degree murder...
ELIZABETH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy