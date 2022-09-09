Read full article on original website
Volunteers Come Together to Clean Up Rahway River Park
The County of Union welcomed the participation of 40 AmeriCorps volunteers in a litter cleanup of Rahway River Park on Sunday, September 11th. The volunteers collected 22 bags of litter from the park while working in damp, rainy conditions. The AmeriCorps program took place in partnership with the Union County Clean Communities Program.
Rolling Thunder’s Ride For Freedom XXVI to take place September 18th
The Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to invite all residents to Ride for Freedom XXVI, hosted by Rolling Thunder Inc.®, New Jersey Chapter 2 on September 18th. “Each year, we gather to watch this amazing event, that brings awareness to the sacrifices that were made by...
Union County to hold Fishing Derby for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs on Saturday, September 17
The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to participate in the Fall Fishing Derby for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs on Saturday, September 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Echo Lake Park in Mountainside. The Fishing Derby is a free event welcome to all ages,...
Elizabeth man charged with first degree murder
An Elizabeth man was arrested and charged Sunday evening in a bludgeoning death that took place early Sunday morning, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, Elizabeth Police Director Earl J. Graves, and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca jointly announced Monday. Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is charged with first-degree murder...
