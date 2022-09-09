Read full article on original website
Jan De Nul Installs Final Turbine On French First Offshore Wind Farm
Jan De Nul's jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France's very first commercial offshore wind farm. Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul’s jack-up installation vessel Vole Au Vent has installed the final turbine on France’s very first commercial offshore wind farm. Jan...
Maersk Training To Educate Offshore Wind Operators And Seafarers
ClassNK has signed an MOU with Maersk Training for training offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. — ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Maersk Training regarding training for offshore wind farm operators and education for alternative fuel ship crews. Maersk Training...
Eni, ADNOC CEOs Discuss Contributing To Worldwide Gas Supply
Chief executive officers of Eni and ADNOC met to discuss the progress of the Italian firm's activities in Abu Dhabi and future projects of common interest. — Chief executive officers of Eni and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met in Abu Dhabi to discuss the progress of the Italian firm’s activities in Abu Dhabi and future projects of common interest.
Ex-Gazprom Unit Pays Tiny Penalty to Cancel LNG Cargoes to India
The move is the latest example of energy suppliers exercising cancellation clauses in long-term contracts to free up shipments to sell into the more lucrative spot market. The former unit of Gazprom PJSC is paying a small penalty to scrap scheduled liquefied natural gas shipments to India, according to a government official.
KR, DSME Join Forces To Develop Green Ship Propulsion Systems
Korean Register and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering have come together to develop new eco-friendly ship propulsion systems. Korean Register (KR) and Daweoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have joined forces on the development of propulsion systems capable of handling green fuels including ammonia and hydrogen. The two South Korean...
Russia Energy Revenue Drops
Russia’s energy revenues shrank in August to the lowest in more than a year as Western sanctions over Ukraine prompted the Kremlin to sell discounted oil and squeeze gas flows to Europe. The refusal to buy Russian oil by some traditional customers in Europe means Moscow has been forced...
CNOOC Starts Production From Bohai Sea Oil Field
CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. China’s oil and gas company CNOOC Limited has started production from the Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project in the Bohai Sea. The start of production from the...
Majors Line Up for Latest Norway Licensing Round
The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has revealed that it received applications from 26 companies in connection with the announcement of its latest licensing round – APA (Awards in Predefined Areas) 2022. A/S Norske Shell, TotalEnergies EP Norge AS, ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS and Equinor Energy AS all applied...
KBR To Study Ammonia-Based Power Options For Drilling Rigs
KBR has been tasked with studying a carbon-neutral, green ammonia-based power system for Odfjell's semi-submersible drilling unit. Engineering solutions provider, KBR has been selected to conduct a study for a carbon-neutral, green ammonia-based power system for a semi-submersible drilling unit owned by Odfjell. KBR will collaborate with Odfjell, Equinor, and Wärtsilä to assess the conversion of the diesel generators on board drilling units to ammonia-fueled generators.
TGS Tagged For 3D Seismic Survey Off North West Australia
TGS has been tasked with completing the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnavron Basin, Australia. — Energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, has been tasked with the Capreolus Phase 2 3D seismic survey in the Carnarvon Basin on the Australian North West Shelf. This survey is adjacent to the Capreolus Phase 1 survey acquired in 2015 by Polarcus and purchased by TGS in 2018.
TGS Starts Amendment Phase II In U.S. Gulf Of Mexico
TGS will continue its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node acquisition - the Amendment Phase II in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Energy data and intelligence provider, TGS, will continue its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The Amendment Phase II extends the first phase of the survey that was acquired to the east in 2018.
Ivory Coast President And Eni CEO Discuss Ongoing Developments
Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara met with Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi to discuss ongoing developments in the African country. — CEO of the Italian energy major, Eni, Claudio Descalzi met with the president of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, as well as the Secretary General of the Presidency Abdourahmane Cissé and the Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. Point of discussion was the progress of Eni’s activities in the country, as well as future projects and areas of common interest and collaboration.
EnerMech Invests Funds In First Irish Facility
EnerMech has invested over $9MM in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs. — EnerMech has invested over $9 million in the first Irish facility to support growth in new markets and announced the creation of 170 new jobs over the next three years.
North America Drops Rigs
North America dropped four rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 9. Three of the dropped rigs week on week came from Canada, while the other dropped rig came from the U.S., the count showed. The total North America rig count following the rig losses is now said to be 964, comprising 759 U.S. rigs and 205 Canada rigs.
Aramco Jafurah Gas Field as Energy Game Changer
As the world increases efforts to transition to a low-carbon economy, the issue of carbon management has become urgent for the oil and gas sector, which faces the dual challenge of meeting growing energy needs with fewer emissions. From new technologies to cleaner energy sources, Aramco has sought to tackle this challenge by investing in key areas that advance sustainability. To this end, one of the most critical investments the company has made is its announcement to develop the Jafurah gas field—the largest discovered unconventional field in Saudi Arabia. Continuing to develop the full potential of the Jafurah gas field would further strengthen Aramco’s position as a reliable supplier of energy, with demand for gas expected to increase in the coming years, despite disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
European Gas and Power Prices Fall
European gas and power prices continued to fall last week due to uncertainty on how the potential EU market intervention will impact the market, Rystad Energy Senior Analyst Fabian Ronningen said in a market note sent to Rigzone late Monday. “The largest fall can be found in the UK, with...
Tullow To Delist Ordinary Shares From Euronext Dublin
Tullow Oil has filed an application to Euronext Dublin for delisting its ordinary shares from the market. — Tullow Oil has decided to delist its ordinary shares of 10p each from the secondary listing segment of the Official List of Euronext Dublin. The company filed an application with Euronext Dublin on Monday, September 12, 2022. It is also looking to cancel trading of those shares from the main securities market of Euronext Dublin.
Zeroing Nord Stream Volumes Probably Good for Market Stability
Taking Nord Stream volumes to zero is probably good for market stability. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a report from the company sent to Rigzone recently. “We believe the market response to Nord Stream uncertainty has sometimes been disproportionate relative to Nord Stream’s limited remaining...
Repsol Shuts Down Yme Field For Third Time Since Start-Up
Spanish oil and gas major Repsol has again shut down production from its Yme field offshore Norway over technical issues. OKEA, Repsol’s partner in the field, said in a statement that it discovered damage to parts of the process pipe system at the Yme field. Repsol informed OKEA that the technical issues would likely result in a total of five to six weeks of production downtime at the field during the third quarter of 2022 as repair work is being conducted.
