Last week against Springfield Glendale, Rilynn Finley had a whopping 23 kills in a five-set win for Republic. Finley became the first Republic player to record more than 20 kills in a match at least in the seasons since MSHSAA expanded to a best-of-five-set format for matches two years ago. She has 152 total kills going into tonight’s match against Marshfield, but her performance against Glendale was our Team Wear Solutions Performance of the Week!

REPUBLIC, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO