Read full article on original website
Related
republictigersports.com
Republic Swimmers Compete at Ozarks Invitational (Photos)
The three-person Republic swim team earned 30 team points at the Ozarks Invitational. Junior Brady Lewis, Republic’s only returning swimmer, earned 22 of them with two top-eight finishes. (Photos Below) Lewis finished eighth in both the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke. He shaved more than 1.5 seconds off...
republictigersports.com
Lady Tigers Drop Back-and-Forth Game at Joplin
Republic rallied from a three-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning to tie Joplin 8-8 on the road Tuesday — but Joplin responded with a single run in the bottom of the seventh to steal back a 9-8 Central Ozark Conference victory. The score had gone back...
republictigersports.com
Repmo Volleyball Sweeps Marshfield
The Republic volleyball team won its 15th match of the season Wednesday, sweeping Marshfield on the road, 25-14 25-22, 27-25. It’s the second win by Republic this week, after the Lady Tigers dropped three straight to close the Hillcrest Classic Saturday. “Tonight we did fix some things that we’ve...
republictigersports.com
Branson Comes Back to Topple Tigers (Photos)
Republic’s struggling soccer offense came alive against Branson, but the previously strong defense couldn’t hold up in a 4-3 home loss to the Pirates. Republic lost a 2-0 lead, allowing four unanswered goals by Branson in suffering a home loss Tuesday night. (Photos below article.) Kleber Perez scored...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
republictigersports.com
Performance of the Week – Rilynn Finley
Last week against Springfield Glendale, Rilynn Finley had a whopping 23 kills in a five-set win for Republic. Finley became the first Republic player to record more than 20 kills in a match at least in the seasons since MSHSAA expanded to a best-of-five-set format for matches two years ago. She has 152 total kills going into tonight’s match against Marshfield, but her performance against Glendale was our Team Wear Solutions Performance of the Week!
republictigersports.com
Lady Tigers Snap Skid with Road Win
Republic volleyball broke a three-match losing streak with a win on the road at Springfield Central Monday. Republic swept Central at all three levels, varsity, JV, and freshman. In the varsity match, Central hung tough in the first set before falling 28-26, and Republic gradually asserted control after that., winning...
Comments / 0