PJ Harvey announces career-spanning boxset, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities

PJ Harvey has announced details of a new career-spanning box-set, B-Sides, Demos & Rarities, which is scheduled for release on November 4 via UMC / Island and Beggars.

B-Sides, Demos & Rarities will contain a total of 59 tracks, many of which have not been previously available physically or digitally, or released at all.

It'll also serve as the final offering in the English singer/songwriter's reissue series, which first began back in July 2020, with the re-release of her 1992 debut Dry. Most recently, Harvey released a reissue of 2016’s The Hope Six Demolition Project.

The new collection will be released digitally, as well as in 6xLP and 3xCD sets, the latter of which will include previously unseen archive photography by Maria Mochnacz.

To mark the announcement, the first EP from the box set, which features a previously-unheard demo version of Dry , an unreleased demo of Missed , and the track Somebody's Down, Somebody's Name, (which was previously only available on a limited-edition B-sides CD for 1995’s To Bring You My Love), is available to listen to now.

Speaking of the collection, which is now available to pre-order , PJ Harvey says: “To have this collection of songs released to the world means a great deal to me. For every album song I have written there have been accompanying brother-sister songs that for many reasons don’t quite have their place in the world at that time, but do find their way eventually, and are no less important for being later.

“In fact some of these lesser-known works are closer to my heart. Now having all these works collected and released together in their own right feels at last to give them the place in the world they deserve. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as I do.”

PJ Harvey’s B-Sides, Demos and Rarities tracklist:

1. Dry – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

2. Man-Size – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

3. Missed – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

4. Highway 61 Revisited – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

5. Me Jane – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

6. Daddy

7. Lying In The Sun

8. Somebody’s Down, Somebody’s Name

9. Darling Be There

10. Maniac

11. One Time Too Many

12. Harder

13. Naked Cousin

14. Losing Ground

15. Who Will Love Me Now

16. Why D’ya Go To Cleveland (previously unreleased)

17. Instrumental #1

18. The Northwood

19. The Bay

20. Sweeter Than Anything

21. Instrumental #3

22. The Faster I Breathe The Further I Go (4 Track Version)

23. Nina in Ecstasy 2

24. Rebecca

25. Instrumental #2

26. This Wicked Tongue

27. Memphis

28. 30

29. 66 Promises

30. As Close As This

31. My Own Private Revolution

32. Kick It To The Ground (4 Track)

33. The Falling

34. The Phone Song

35. Bows & Arrows

36. Angel

37. Stone

38. 97°

39. Dance

40. Cat On The Wall – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

41. You Come Through – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

42. Uh Huh Her – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

43. Evol – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

44. Wait

45. Heaven

46. Liverpool Tide

47. The Big Guns Called Me Back Again

48. The Nightingale

49. Shaker Aamer

50. Guilty – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

51. I’ll Be Waiting – Demo (previously unreleased demo)

52. Homo Sappy Blues – Demo (previously unreleased)

53. The Age Of The Dollar – Demo (previously unreleased)

54. The Camp

55. An Acre Of Land

56. The Crowded Cell

57. The Sandman – Demo

58. The Moth – Demo

59. Red Right Hand

Looking to the future, in a recent interview with Rolling Stone , Harvey revealed that she is "very pleased" with how the follow-up to her 2016 collection The Hope Six Demolition Project is shaping up.

“It took a long time to write to get right," she said, "but at last I feel very happy with it.”



The singer's upcoming tenth album is expected to emerge around summer 2023.