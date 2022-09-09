Read full article on original website
UK venture firm Northzone launches a €1 billion web3 fund
Northzone has become the latest venture capital firm to enter the web3 ecosystem, setting up a fund to finance projects in the space. London-based venture capital firm Northzone announced on Tuesday, September 13th, that it has launched a €1 billion fund. The fund will focus on investing in cryptocurrency and fintech startups.
ETH Merge: Is ‘complex technical event’ underrated or priced in?
GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou talks about the Ethereum merge, its benefits and potential risks to the event. He says the yield factor and a 99.95% reduction in energy use could see DeFi flourish and catalyse investor interest. But it’s a ‘complex technical event’ that one. Is the...
Eastern Europe crypto exchange giant Zonda expands to Denmark
Zonda recently expanded into Italy and secured a regulatory nod to operate in Canada. Zonda, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange registered in Estonia, has expanded its services to Denmark, according to a news release. According to the company, its Danish office will be in Copenhagen, with a team of developers at...
Astar Network’s ASTR token launches on the Binance US exchange
Binance US has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list Astar Network’s ASTR token. Astar Network, the future of smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Wednesday, September 14th, that its native ASTR token is now live on the Binance US exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal,...
Is Solana a good investment?
Solana price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency sell-off. SOL dropped by over 78% between January and September 2022, bringing its market cap to about $11.6 billion. It is also one of the worst-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies during the year. Solana faces an uphill task. Solana is one...
3 Ethereum competitors to watch even after the merge
The Ethereum merge is likely to entrench Ethereum’s position as a top layer-1 chain. That’s because, with better scaling and lower fees, more developers are likely to find Ethereum even more attractive. So, does this mean the platform blockchain market is cornered, and there is no space for...
Expect more downside on Solana despite the weekly pump
Solana has fallen by 14% since the inflation data came up. The native token has been pumping in the last one week on FOMO. SOL faces further decline as price is rejected by 50-day MA. Solana SOL/USD has crashed by 14% in the last 24 hours. The losses have erased...
Ether dips below $1,700 again: Can it stay above the $1,500 level during the Merge?
Ether is underperforming despite the broader cryptocurrency market focusing on the Ethereum community thanks to the Merge. ETH, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. Ether has lost more than 5% of its value so far today, correlating with the broader cryptocurrency market.
Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential
Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
Top Cryptocurrencies to watch after the Ethereum Merge
After months of waiting, the Ethereum merge is finally here, and investors are looking forward to a pump in the coming days and weeks. The expectation is that Ethereum could trigger another market rally and help the broader cryptocurrency market come out of the current bear run. Such prospects are...
NEAR is up by 10% on Monday: Here is why
NEAR is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies on Monday as the market starts the week on the front foot. The cryptocurrency market has started the week on the front foot. NEAR, the native token of the Near Protocol, is one of the best performers amongst the top 100 cryptocurrencies on Monday.
Should You Buy the Ethereum Dip?
Ethereum price has come under intense pressure in 2022 as investors focus on multiple factors. It has fallen by more than 56% this year and by 68% from the highest level in 2021. Its market cap has crashed from an all-time high of over $600 billion to about $190 billion. So, is it safe to buy the ETH dip?
HBAR is up by more than 6% on Tuesday following Coinbase’s integration
HBAR, the native token of the Hedera ecosystem, is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. HBAR is outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market after adding more than 6% to its value so far today. The broader crypto market is retracing after starting the week in a positive...
Is Uniswap on a bullish reversal ahead of Ethereum Merge?
Uniswap is the largest DEX with a $5.52 billion TVL. Uniswap token has been recovering in the last seven days. UNI has further potential after keeping key support and is a hold or buy on a retracement. Uniswap UNI/USD is the leading decentralized exchange, with a total value locked of...
Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility, says BitMEX CEO
The Ethereum Merge is upon us, and BitMEX’s CEO believes that it will trigger volatility in the market. BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner told Cointelegraph in a recent interview that the Ethereum Merge can trigger high volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market. The Ethereum Merge is taking place this...
7 Cheapest Ways to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
The crypto market has grown since the inception of Bitcoin to become a thing of a phenomenon. Getting a hold of some crypto has become as easy as making a few banking transactions. Now, the question is no longer where to buy Bitcoin but who offers the cheapest way. We...
Which levels should you watch as HBAR reacts to Coinbase’s listing?
Hedera Hashgraph has reacted positively to the news about the Coinbase listing. HBAR has consolidated weekly gains at 6%. The token is attempting a breakout above a descending resistance level. Hedera Hashgraph HBAR/USD has recorded a sharp pump in price on Coinbase listing news. Coinbase announced on Monday it will...
State Street: Investors are unfazed by the crypto winter
State Street is the fund administrator of the Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF launched in May. The bank’s crypto unit has continued to see client interest even amid the crypto downturn. Institutional investors are not sweating on continuing crypto winter, says global banking giant State Street. Even as the...
Plan to axe banker bonus cap condemned as unfair amid pay cuts and ‘huge risk’ to economy
Scrapping the cap on bankers’ bonuses would be unfair to millions facing poverty and repeat the blunders leading to the 2008 financial crash, the chancellor has been told.Kwasi Kwarteng is facing fierce criticism after his plan to lift the 2014 restrictions – to help the struggling UK economy “go for growth”, he will argue – was revealed.The Trades Unions Congress (TUC) said the move would come as real-term pay cuts are imposed on public sector workers and “millions are struggling to keep their heads above water”.Mr Kwarteng was also warned it would make a mockery of promises to “level...
Thailand’s top 2 banks invest in DeFi startup Forward
Venture Capital arms of Kasikornbank PCL and Bank of Ayudhya PCL participated in Forward’s funding round. Forward is a digital assets platform focused on supporting innovation in the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Thai-based digital asset platform Forward has announced it successfully closed a $5 million seed round as it...
