Read full article on original website
Related
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
Eat At Raising Cane’s To Benefit Kidd’s Kids In Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas
'Caniacs' now have a chance to have their chicken fingers, while also helping send some deserving kids and their families to Walt Disney World in Florida. The popular chicken finger brand is giving $1 from each box combo sold on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 to the Kidd's Kids organization during their Give Back Day.
Texas State Forest Festival brings fun for whole family
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Texas State Forest Festival is being held from Sept. 15, to Sept. 18. The festival, which is held every year in Lufkin, has a cornucopia of attractions like, roller coasters, fun houses, competitions, axe throwing, wood carving and of course live music and food. The festival is open […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zoo Boo Returns After 2 Year Absence In Lufkin, Texas
Due to the pandemic in 2020, the Zoo Boo at Ellen Trout Zoo was completely canceled. In 2021 they replaced the Zoo Boo with Hallo-Weekend and it was during the day. Now for 2022, the great return to normal has led to a revival of this much-loved children's event at the Ellen Trout Zoo. This is always a great time and it gives kids a safe place to trick or treat and get some guaranteed candy before Halloween.
Million Dollar Listing – Hudson, Texas Dream Home With A Pool And A Grotto
If you want all-out decadence in your next home, you might as well go for it. You would never want to leave this Hudson hideaway. Whatever your must-have list includes for your dream home, this one will meet and exceed any expectations. The home is situated on 8 acres at 210 Autumn Lake Drive at the end of a culdesac.
Diboll, Texas Now Has A New Web Based Crime Fighting Tool
Communities and neighborhoods all across the nation are using the power of high-speed, computer-controlled cameras to combat crime. Diboll is one of the first that I have heard of to implement a system in our area. Since most people come in and out of the Diboll area on HWY 59/I69,...
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
Rent This Historic Apartment In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas
Living downtown in any city is something I think everyone should do at least once in their life. Doing it in Downtown Nacogdoches with its vibrant downtown shops and restaurants is a golden opportunity. You can wake up every morning just a stone's throw away from Festival Park. A short...
Pineywoods Purgatory Brings Bike Riders To Lufkin, Texas
The East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope's event, the Pineywoods Purgatory, is coming back to Deep East Texas. If you are a rider there are many very challenging courses to choose from. The pitches and thickets in our area of Texas are just like being caught between heaven and hell....
Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
Full Moon Concert Series – 90’s Tribute Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
The fourth installment of the "Full Moon Concerts" is gearing up to be a huge '90s rock throwback show. It's coming up on October 21st and October 22nd, 2022 in Festival Park in Downtown Nacogdoches. The concert series has covered the '60s, '70s, and ‘80s, and are now going right...
4 People Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 259 North near [..]
WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, Coming to Lufkin Pro Wrestling Event
Saturday, September 17, a WWE Hall of Famer is coming to Lufkin. Rikishi, will be coming to the Tomahawk Professional Wrestling event at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center. The main event of the evening will be the Lockdown Steel Cage Match featuring Rikishi as the cage enforcer. According to the...
4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS. Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram, Moises […]
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
KLTV
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0