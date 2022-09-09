ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?

You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
Texas State Forest Festival brings fun for whole family

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The 38th annual Texas State Forest Festival is being held from Sept. 15, to Sept. 18. The festival, which is held every year in Lufkin, has a cornucopia of attractions like, roller coasters, fun houses, competitions, axe throwing, wood carving and of course live music and food. The festival is open […]
Zoo Boo Returns After 2 Year Absence In Lufkin, Texas

Due to the pandemic in 2020, the Zoo Boo at Ellen Trout Zoo was completely canceled. In 2021 they replaced the Zoo Boo with Hallo-Weekend and it was during the day. Now for 2022, the great return to normal has led to a revival of this much-loved children's event at the Ellen Trout Zoo. This is always a great time and it gives kids a safe place to trick or treat and get some guaranteed candy before Halloween.
Henderson ISD 3rd grader, father killed in car crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) — Henderson ISD released a statement on Saturday night saying they are saddened by the loss of one of their third-grade students and his father. The district said three more of its students were also injured in the accident. Counselors will be available on Monday for students and staff, according to Henderson […]
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
