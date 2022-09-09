ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president furious at FBI 'raid' on Mike Lindell as hardcore Maga candidate leads in NH

Donald Trump has come out furiously in support of Mike Lindell, the 2020 election conspiracy theorist and CEO of MyPillow, who claimed Tuesday that the FBI seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.The CEO said that he was returning from a hunting trip in Iowa when his car was surrounded at a Hardee’s drive-thru in his hometown of Mankato in southern Minnesota.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all...
The Week

Russia spent at least $300 million meddling in foreign politics, elections since 2014, U.S. says

Russia has secretly given at least $300 million to foreign political parties, candidates, and officials in more than 24 countries since 2014 in order to shift elections and shape political events in Moscow's favor, the Biden administration said Tuesday. U.S. intelligence agencies detected Russia trying to buy influence in Albania, Montenegro, Madagascar, and maybe Ecuador, a U.S. official told reporters, and Russia's ambassador to one Asian country gave millions of dollars in cash to a presidential candidate in that country.
ELECTIONS

