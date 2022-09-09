Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Ex-president furious at FBI ‘raid’ on Mike Lindell as hardcore Maga candidate leads in NH
Donald Trump has come out furiously in support of Mike Lindell, the 2020 election conspiracy theorist and CEO of MyPillow, who claimed Tuesday that the FBI seized his cell phone at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota.The CEO said that he was returning from a hunting trip in Iowa when his car was surrounded at a Hardee’s drive-thru in his hometown of Mankato in southern Minnesota.“Breaking News: Mike Lindell, ‘THE Pillow Guy,’ was just raided by the FBI. We are now officially living in a Weaponized Police State, Rigged Elections, and all. Our Country is a laughing stock all...
Britain: Russia 'almost certainly increasingly' buying weapons from Iran, North Korea
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Russian forces are increasingly sourcing weaponry from sanctioned Iran and North Korea as its own stockpiles dwindle amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, British intelligence said Wednesday. The daily intelligence update from Britain's ministry of defense said Russia was "almost certainly increasingly" arming itself with weapons...
People die summitting 14,000-foot mountain peaks. These climbers do it anyway.
Despite the risks and recent deaths, climbing peaks of 14,000 feet – known as 14ers – has exploded in popularity. Why do they do it?
Bill Richardson, frequent hostage envoy, visits Moscow amid effort to free Brittney Griner
The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations, held meetings with leaders in Moscow this week.
Russia spent at least $300 million meddling in foreign politics, elections since 2014, U.S. says
Russia has secretly given at least $300 million to foreign political parties, candidates, and officials in more than 24 countries since 2014 in order to shift elections and shape political events in Moscow's favor, the Biden administration said Tuesday. U.S. intelligence agencies detected Russia trying to buy influence in Albania, Montenegro, Madagascar, and maybe Ecuador, a U.S. official told reporters, and Russia's ambassador to one Asian country gave millions of dollars in cash to a presidential candidate in that country.
