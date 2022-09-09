Read full article on original website
Should You Buy the Ethereum Dip?
Ethereum price has come under intense pressure in 2022 as investors focus on multiple factors. It has fallen by more than 56% this year and by 68% from the highest level in 2021. Its market cap has crashed from an all-time high of over $600 billion to about $190 billion. So, is it safe to buy the ETH dip?
RavenCoin is up by more than 6% on Wednesday: Here is why
The cryptocurrency market has performed poorly over the last 24 hours, but Ravencoin has continued its excellent performance. RVN, the native coin of the Ravencoin blockchain, has been one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies over the past seven days. During that period, RVN added more than 90% to its value. In...
Expect more downside on Solana despite the weekly pump
Solana has fallen by 14% since the inflation data came up. The native token has been pumping in the last one week on FOMO. SOL faces further decline as price is rejected by 50-day MA. Solana SOL/USD has crashed by 14% in the last 24 hours. The losses have erased...
Should you buy the Dogecoin dip?
Dogecoin price crashed hard in 2022 as the hype surrounding the coin eases. The coin, which came from nowhere to become a top-ten cryptocurrency, has crashed by a whopping 63% this year alone, giving it a market cap of over $8 billion. In this article, we will explain why the DOGE price crashed and whether you should buy the dip.
Three high-risk cryptocurrencies with high ROI potential
Cryptocurrencies are among the riskiest asset classes in the market today. This is a market where double-digit fluctuations are common at any given time. However, even in this high-risk market, some cryptocurrencies carry an even greater risk than others due to their prevailing circumstances. The good news is that such...
ETH Merge: Is ‘complex technical event’ underrated or priced in?
GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou talks about the Ethereum merge, its benefits and potential risks to the event. He says the yield factor and a 99.95% reduction in energy use could see DeFi flourish and catalyse investor interest. But it’s a ‘complex technical event’ that one. Is the...
Is Solana a good investment?
Solana price has not been left behind in the ongoing cryptocurrency sell-off. SOL dropped by over 78% between January and September 2022, bringing its market cap to about $11.6 billion. It is also one of the worst-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies during the year. Solana faces an uphill task. Solana is one...
Astar Network’s ASTR token launches on the Binance US exchange
Binance US has become the latest cryptocurrency exchange to list Astar Network’s ASTR token. Astar Network, the future of smart contracts platform for multichain, announced on Wednesday, September 14th, that its native ASTR token is now live on the Binance US exchange. In a press release shared with Coinjournal,...
Ethereum successfully completes the Merge: ETH price analysis
The Ethereum Merge is now completed, with the Ethereum network finally migrating to a proof of stake mechanism. ETH, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. The poor performance coincides with that of the broader cryptocurrency market. The crypto market has lost...
Litecoin prediction as price maintains an ascending trendline
The recoveries have been fueled by the overall crypto sentiment. LTC is on the verge of an ascending triangle breakout. Litecoin LTC/USD is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch as the market shows renewed strength. In the past week, the token has added 4.65%. Gains in the last 24 hours are more than 1.45%, cementing the ongoing recoveries.
Which levels should you watch as HBAR reacts to Coinbase’s listing?
Hedera Hashgraph has reacted positively to the news about the Coinbase listing. HBAR has consolidated weekly gains at 6%. The token is attempting a breakout above a descending resistance level. Hedera Hashgraph HBAR/USD has recorded a sharp pump in price on Coinbase listing news. Coinbase announced on Monday it will...
Is it safe to buy Firo after crossing an important resistance level?
Firo price rose to the highest level since July 16 of this year as demand for the coin rose. It jumped by more than 28%, bringing its total market cap to over $43 million and its diluted cap to more than $80 million. Other privacy-focused coins also did well. What...
Ether dips below $1,700 again: Can it stay above the $1,500 level during the Merge?
Ether is underperforming despite the broader cryptocurrency market focusing on the Ethereum community thanks to the Merge. ETH, the native coin of the Ethereum blockchain, has been underperforming over the last 24 hours. Ether has lost more than 5% of its value so far today, correlating with the broader cryptocurrency market.
How bullish is Cardano ahead of the Vasil upgrade?
Cardano is expected to undergo a network upgrade on September 22. The network has witnessed increased asset inflows in the past week. ADA is recovering after falling due to inflation data. Cardano’s ADA/USD highly expected Vasil upgrade is getting close. The development team has earmarked September 22 as the date...
Which way as Shiba Inu trades at an important support zone?
Shiba Inu has recovered by a marginal 0.91% after an inflation-inspired decline. The cryptocurrency remains vulnerable at $0.000012. Meme token Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is one that rarely follows the general crypto sentiment. Instead, SHIB has been moved by retail frenzy and social media mentions. It is also likely to see SHIB ballooning on any slight fundamentals.
Top Cryptocurrencies to watch after the Ethereum Merge
After months of waiting, the Ethereum merge is finally here, and investors are looking forward to a pump in the coming days and weeks. The expectation is that Ethereum could trigger another market rally and help the broader cryptocurrency market come out of the current bear run. Such prospects are...
Ethereum finally migrates to a proof of stake after completing the Merge
The Ethereum network has finally switched to a Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol after the Merge was successfully executed a few hours ago. The Ethereum Merge is one of the most highly anticipated events in the cryptocurrency space this year. The event was successfully completed a few hours ago after the network reached “terminal total difficulty” earlier on Thursday.
UK venture firm Northzone launches a €1 billion web3 fund
Northzone has become the latest venture capital firm to enter the web3 ecosystem, setting up a fund to finance projects in the space. London-based venture capital firm Northzone announced on Tuesday, September 13th, that it has launched a €1 billion fund. The fund will focus on investing in cryptocurrency and fintech startups.
7 Cheapest Ways to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
The crypto market has grown since the inception of Bitcoin to become a thing of a phenomenon. Getting a hold of some crypto has become as easy as making a few banking transactions. Now, the question is no longer where to buy Bitcoin but who offers the cheapest way. We...
Ethereum miners flock to Ethereum Classic and elsewhere, in wake of Merge
One of the most covered criticisms of Ethereum since its creation in 2015 has been its mammoth energy usage. While not as heavy as Bitcoin, it nonetheless consumes 0.2% of the world’s electricity, and is responsible for between 20% and 39% of cryptocurrency’s electricity consumption as a whole (Bitcoin claims between 60% and 70%).
