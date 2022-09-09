Read full article on original website
US sets up fund that could transfer frozen billions to Afghanistan if conditions are met
The Biden administration has worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to put billions of dollars in frozen Afghan money to use to promote economic stability in the country, according to two senior US officials.
