I don't know when we'll run out of stuff to talk about concerning that Korn/Evanescence show. Korn had one of the most epic stage setups I've ever seen in my life. It was a steel cage that they projected images on, but you could still see the band. I believe it was done with haze or mists of some sort. They also seemed totally into it, despite the fact that they are playing festivals with ten times as many people. The band just really seemed to enjoy their time in Lubbock. They even rented a local taco truck for fun.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO