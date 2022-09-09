Read full article on original website
Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?
Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park
Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
Losing Joyland Is a Major Loss for Lubbock
I don't think anyone realizes how much the loss of Joyland is going to hurt Lubbock. Joyland Amusement Park is more than just fond memories. It's a landmark attraction in a city that doesn't have many. Tourism Will Take a Hit. I don't think we ever give places like Joyland...
This Guy Needs to Be United Supermarkets Arena’s Employee of the Month
I don't know when we'll run out of stuff to talk about concerning that Korn/Evanescence show. Korn had one of the most epic stage setups I've ever seen in my life. It was a steel cage that they projected images on, but you could still see the band. I believe it was done with haze or mists of some sort. They also seemed totally into it, despite the fact that they are playing festivals with ten times as many people. The band just really seemed to enjoy their time in Lubbock. They even rented a local taco truck for fun.
After 50 Years, Joyland Amusement Park Will Not Reopen
The owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced on Facebook that after 50 years of memory making, the park will not be reopening. The announcement came the afternoon of Monday, September 12th. In the announcement, Joyland said:. We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and...
Lubbock School Superintendent Pay Shows Huge Disparity- A Look at the Numbers
Public employee's salaries are public information, should you choose to go digging for those numbers. This includes teachers, and many people who work for State or National agencies. When I worked at a library, my pay rate was public, and also very, very sad. The Houston Chronicle put together a...
Is Lubbock Stuck in the Weeds of Hypocrisy About Cleaning Up Your Yard?
So, the City of Lubbock is looking for Yard Karens to complain about weeds in their neighbors' lawns. Understandably, that's going over REALLY WELL. I'm going to tell our friends at City Hall the same thing that I tell the people who write our silly little stories and post them up on social media:
Industry Experts Say Tex-Mex Is Dead, But It’s Alive and Well in Lubbock
I've seen a few articles flit by making a rather bold claim, that Tex-Mex is either "at risk," "dying" or "dead." If you were to talk to an industry expert or entrepreneur right now, they might try to steer you away from opening a Tex-Mex restaurant, instead favoring Cali-Mex, authentic Mexican cuisine, or some other Mexican fusion style.
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
An Open Letter to Milwaukee Avenue During Rush Hour: You’re the Worst
There are some things that we are learning to live with in Lubbock. The near-constant threat of catalytic converter theft, the impending closure of Joyland, and the ubiquitous weeds that have taken over our finest city facilities. But lately, and perhaps the surge of students that have invaded Lubbock has...
The South Plains Fair Implements New Clear Bag Policy
September means chilly air and light jackets, but it also means it's time for the South Plains Fair. This year, the fair will be from September 23rd to October 1st, with Buck-A-Ride Night being held on September 22. There are a few changes that are being put into place for this 2022 event.
Celebrate the Holidays With Lindsey Stirling at the Buddy Holly Hall
You might know her from her time on America's Got Talent in 2010, you're one of her 13 million subscribers on YouTube, or you've seen her pop up on your TikTok feed. No matter how you're familiar with Lindsey Stirling, you're going to want to catch her Snow Waltz tour coming to Lubbock this November.
25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges
Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
Meet Your New Best Friend at this Weekend’s Ales and Tails Adoption Event
Lubbock’s own Auld Brewing, Saving Grace Pit Bull Rescue, Bandana & Boujee Mobile Paw-Tique, and Mackenzie Patton Music are all coming together this weekend for the Ales and Tails adoption event. This is a great opportunity to not only support local businesses and organizations, but to also find a...
