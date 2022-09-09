ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair

I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Is This Terrible Weed Taking Over Your Yard in Lubbock?

Remember that one stretch of time during the summer when it actually rained for a couple of days? It turns out that the late August rain was beneficial for not only some of our agricultural producers, but it was great for our yards. That is, if you had a nice, full yard ready to grow nothing but green grass.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park

Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park

Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Losing Joyland Is a Major Loss for Lubbock

I don't think anyone realizes how much the loss of Joyland is going to hurt Lubbock. Joyland Amusement Park is more than just fond memories. It's a landmark attraction in a city that doesn't have many. Tourism Will Take a Hit. I don't think we ever give places like Joyland...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

This Guy Needs to Be United Supermarkets Arena’s Employee of the Month

I don't know when we'll run out of stuff to talk about concerning that Korn/Evanescence show. Korn had one of the most epic stage setups I've ever seen in my life. It was a steel cage that they projected images on, but you could still see the band. I believe it was done with haze or mists of some sort. They also seemed totally into it, despite the fact that they are playing festivals with ten times as many people. The band just really seemed to enjoy their time in Lubbock. They even rented a local taco truck for fun.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

After 50 Years, Joyland Amusement Park Will Not Reopen

The owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced on Facebook that after 50 years of memory making, the park will not be reopening. The announcement came the afternoon of Monday, September 12th. In the announcement, Joyland said:. We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The South Plains Fair Implements New Clear Bag Policy

September means chilly air and light jackets, but it also means it's time for the South Plains Fair. This year, the fair will be from September 23rd to October 1st, with Buck-A-Ride Night being held on September 22. There are a few changes that are being put into place for this 2022 event.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

25 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 12, Some With Serious Charges

Monday's are usually slow and boring, but I guess this Monday in Lubbock was a wild one. There are quite a few people in being held in the good ol' Lubbock County Detention Center with a lot of charges to go with them. There were even some charges I had to ask an actual officer about because Google was not on my side. Now that I have educated myself further and expanded my vast knowledge of charges and abbreviations it is time to get that lunch recommendation.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

