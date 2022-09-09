Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility
QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo
Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
Tar Spot Disease Found on Samples of Corn in 2 Missouri Counties
It's a disease that can cause big loss in corn yields called tar spot and it's been found in samples taken now in 3 corn samples in 2 Missouri counties. I saw this report from Morning Ag Clips regarding a University of Missouri extension study that took corn samples from numerous Missouri counties. The study said that "University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30".
muddyrivernews.com
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for former Quincy nightclub owner facing assault charges now on February docket
QUINCY — Judge Amy Lannerd put the trial for a former Quincy nightclub owner accused of assaulting a Quincy University student on the docket in February 2023. Steven W. Homan, 48, made an appearance before Lannerd in Adams County Circuit Court on Tuesday with Ben Song, an associate with the St. Louis firm of Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry. Song appeared on behalf of Scott Rosenblum, who has represented rapper Nelly and former St. Louis Rams football stars Marshall Faulk and Leonard Little.
muddyrivernews.com
Plainville woman facing several drug charges after traffic stop near Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Plainville woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a silver 2001 Honda car. After...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
