54-Year-Old Gerald Zacherle Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Omak (Omak, WA)
The officials reported that 54-year-old Gerald Zacherle of Omak was traveling southbound when it drove through a guard rail and rolled down an embankment. The victim was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck. The officials reported that the passenger, 35-year-old Louis Zacherle...
Omak man killed in rollover crash
A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
A line of storms will help to clear out some smoke!
Smoky skies and average daytime highs expected Tuesday with a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon, bringing the potential for cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, brief heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding over burn scars. There is a Flood watch in place for the Cascade, Okanogan and Ferry counties, beginning this afternoon, continuing through Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires
Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
Flood watch in effect through Wednesday evening in Chelan, Okanogan counties
WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Wednesday evening in Chelan and Okanogan counties as excessive rainfall is possible. The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening due to the possibility of slow-moving thunderstorms in north central Washington, according to the National Weather Service.
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush
WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Badge on the brink: Omak Police chief candid about overwhelmed police force with 85% uptick in incidents over decade
OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
