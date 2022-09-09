Though the region has experienced some rain over the past week, it hasn’t been nearly enough to lift Centre County out of a drought watch. Centre is one of 36 counties to remain under a drought watch, which was first declared on Aug. 31, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Residents are encouraged to voluntarily reduce their water use by 5 to 10%, or about three to six gallons per day,

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO