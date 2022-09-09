ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Eatonville teachers remain on strike

Students in Eatonville, Washington have yet to get a solid start to their school year, because teachers are still on strike. The district will announce another update later Wednesday evening.
EATONVILLE, WA
SPS, SEA reaches tentative bargaining agreement

The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sep. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union. The district announced late Monday night that a tentative agreement has been reached.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers

TUKWILA, Wash. - Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired. Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions. According...
SEATTLE, WA
Feeling more like fall in Western Washington this week

SEATTLE - A stretch of cooler and cloudier weather will hit Western Washington late this week, with high temps back down into the 60s by Friday. Wednesday is looking nice and comfortable with morning clouds and a partly cloudy afternoon as light onshore flow continues. High temps will be right around average for mid September, in the low 70s.
SEATTLE, WA
SPU students file lawsuit against Board of Trustees over anti-LGBTQ hiring policy

SEATTLE - A student coalition on Monday announced they have filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University's Board of Trustees, alleging an anti-LGBTQ hiring policy and "flagrant disregard" for LGBTQ students. The coalition filed the suit against six members of the Board: Matthew Whitehead, Mark Mason, interim president Pete Menjares,...
SEATTLE, WA
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
1 person shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in the Belltown neighborhood. The shooting happened near Fourth Avenue and Wall Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said there is at least one victim but the extent of their injuries are not known. It's unknown...
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
TACOMA, WA
Husky Stadium holds college football decibel record

According to The Seattle Times, the loudest football game ever played may have been in Husky Stadium. In 1992 against Nebraska, a decibel meter on the sideline registered 133.6 decibels - the highest recorded reading in history.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Cooler, milder week ahead

Hope you're thoroughly enjoying our refreshingly cool marine layer this morning! In general, you can expect cooler, milder weather ahead of us with times of clouds and sun. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday: temperatures will only climb to the mid 60s to the low 70s. Any clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine for most backyards.
SEATTLE, WA
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home

Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
SEATTLE, WA
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District

SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA

