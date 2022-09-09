Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Eatonville teachers remain on strike
Students in Eatonville, Washington have yet to get a solid start to their school year, because teachers are still on strike. The district will announce another update later Wednesday evening.
q13fox.com
PNW railroad engineer explains why nationwide strike may be necessary
SEATTLE - As tens of thousands of railway workers across the country could strike as soon as Friday, impacts of possible labor interruptions have already begun across Puget Sound. Vacationers were stranded in Seattle on Wednesday and garbage has been piling up in Snohomish County as officials complain of a...
q13fox.com
WSDOT: Prepare for possible Amtrak cancellations on Sept. 16 as worker strike looms
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning those who commute by train that there could be cancellations for Amtrak Cascades services starting Friday, Sept. 16 due to a possible workers' strike. The tracks that Amtrak Cascades trains run on in Washington and Oregon are primarily owned...
q13fox.com
SPS, SEA reaches tentative bargaining agreement
The first day of school in Seattle was supposed to be Sep. 7, but classes were canceled in anticipation of a strike authorized by the teachers' union. The district announced late Monday night that a tentative agreement has been reached.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Seattle-area concrete union workers reach deal with employers
TUKWILA, Wash. - Seattle-area concrete mixer drivers have reached a deal with their respective companies, more than a year after their contract expired. Negotiations led to a nearly five-month-long strike, which led to delays in construction projects like the West Seattle Bridge repairs and Sound Transit Light Rail expansions. According...
q13fox.com
Feeling more like fall in Western Washington this week
SEATTLE - A stretch of cooler and cloudier weather will hit Western Washington late this week, with high temps back down into the 60s by Friday. Wednesday is looking nice and comfortable with morning clouds and a partly cloudy afternoon as light onshore flow continues. High temps will be right around average for mid September, in the low 70s.
q13fox.com
Community mourns father of 6 who was shot and killed in Seattle while driving for Lyft
TUKWILA, Wash. - Friends and family gathered on Wednesday to remember the life of Mohamed Kediye, a father of six who was shot and killed while working his last route for Lyft near the Amazon Spheres on Sunday night. Dozens of people filled the Abubakr Islamic Center of Washington in...
q13fox.com
Washington wildfires continue to create hazy conditions
The Bolt Creek fire in Skykomish has burned nearly 8,000 acres. Other fires across the region have also contributed to hazy conditions and poor air quality.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
q13fox.com
SPU students file lawsuit against Board of Trustees over anti-LGBTQ hiring policy
SEATTLE - A student coalition on Monday announced they have filed a lawsuit against Seattle Pacific University's Board of Trustees, alleging an anti-LGBTQ hiring policy and "flagrant disregard" for LGBTQ students. The coalition filed the suit against six members of the Board: Matthew Whitehead, Mark Mason, interim president Pete Menjares,...
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
q13fox.com
Author questions 'Maternal Instinct' in essay
Is maternal instinct ingrained in women? A New York Times guest just tackled that question in an essay. Chelsea Conaboy joins Good Day Seattle to talk about her point of view.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
1 person shot in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left a person injured in the Belltown neighborhood. The shooting happened near Fourth Avenue and Wall Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said there is at least one victim but the extent of their injuries are not known. It's unknown...
q13fox.com
Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week
TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
q13fox.com
Husky Stadium holds college football decibel record
According to The Seattle Times, the loudest football game ever played may have been in Husky Stadium. In 1992 against Nebraska, a decibel meter on the sideline registered 133.6 decibels - the highest recorded reading in history.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cooler, milder week ahead
Hope you're thoroughly enjoying our refreshingly cool marine layer this morning! In general, you can expect cooler, milder weather ahead of us with times of clouds and sun. Highs today will be slightly cooler than yesterday: temperatures will only climb to the mid 60s to the low 70s. Any clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine for most backyards.
q13fox.com
Police investigating potential homicide at burning Seattle home
Seattle police detectives are investigating after two bodies were found inside a burning home in Seattle's Montlake neighborhood on Wednesday morning. One person is believed to be a suspect who allegedly tried to stab officers and the other was a woman, who was found in the basement.
q13fox.com
Seattle Kraken announce new Assistant GM
The Seattle Kraken have announced a new Assistant GM. Alexandra Mandrycky has been promoted from Director of Hockey Strategy and Research to the new role.
q13fox.com
Teen taken to hospital after tree limb falls on her in U-District
SEATTLE - A teen was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a tree limb fell on her in Seattle's University District. Crews initially responded to reports of a tree falling onto a car with a person trapped inside near Northeast 45th Street and 19th Avenue Northwest at about 12:30 p.m.
q13fox.com
'Avoid area': Man with knife inside burning Montlake home; another injured person may be inside
SEATTLE - Seattle fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning. At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. The Seattle Fire...
Comments / 3