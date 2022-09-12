Rice Lake to host public information meeting on downtown Main Street project

The public is invited to review preliminary plans for the Downtown Rice Lake Main Street Improvement Project, plus provide comments and suggestions at an informational meeting set for the evening of Sept. 20.

SEH, a civil engineering firm with offices in Rice Lake, has been working with the city and a Main Street Reconstruction Ad Hoc Committee to draw up a proposal for reconstructing North Main Street between Water and Evans streets.

The two-hour meeting at City Hall, 30 E. Eau Claire St., will kick off at 5 p.m. with a formal presentation. A public comment period and open house for review and questions will follow, said a news release from the city. Displays will include maps of the project area and preliminary plans.

SEH has completed a 30% design, and there is still time to take additional ideas and suggestions into consideration, said Dan Penzkover, city consultant engineer with the civil engineering firm.

“After the meeting we’ll discuss everything and see what we can pull into the project,” Penzkover said.

Anyone who can’t attend the Tuesday night meeting can watch it streamed live on the Rice Lake Community Media Channel, ricelaketv.com , and it also will be recorded.

According to the news release, the proposed improvements involve reconstructing Main Street to two-lanes with a median.

Improvements include a new water main, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, concrete pavement, sidewalk, pedestrian and ADA curb ramps, LED streetlights, traffic signals, plantings and amenities.

The project partially is being funded with $3,157,057 in federally-funded Neighborhood Investment Grant funds with the city kicking in an additional $1,780,000 for a project total of $4,937,057.

Additional public meetings will be scheduled to review final plans prior to construction, which is currently slated to occur next summer.

An online survey will be available immediately after the Sept. 20 meeting and will run through Oct. 4. To access it visit the city website at ci.rice-lake.wi.us . A link will be provided in the upper right-hand corner of the page.

Comments also can be mailed to Penzkover at 326 S. Main St., Suite 100, Rice Lake, WI 54868, or emailed to dpenzkover@sehinc.com through Oct. 4.