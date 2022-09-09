Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Fire Station Coming to North Middletown (KY)
A new fire station is coming to North Middletown, thanks to a grant from the Community Development Block program, WTVQ reported. The $520,000 grant will help fund the new fire station, which will be built in conjunction with a project for a new community safe room and community center, the report said.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Riverside County (FL) Board Approves $11M Fire Station Replacement Project
Riverside County supervisors signed off Tuesday on an $11 million budget for construction of a replacement fire station in the community of North Shore, though one supervisor lamented the high price, which he said will drain the funds available for another station replacement project, NBCPalmSprings.com reported. A fire official acknowledged...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Swan Quarter (NC) VFD Will Hold Open House for New Fire Station
Members of the Swan Quarter Volunteer Fire Department (SQVFD) will hold a dedication, ribbon cutting and open house for their Lake Comfort Fire Station September 24, TheWashingtonDailyNews.com reported. The location of the new facility is 149 NC 94, Swan Quarter, NC 27885. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m., followed...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Parts of Loudoun (VA) Cut Off from Fire Service by Bridge Weight Limits
Firefighting vehicles cannot reach some parts of Loudoun without violating posted weight limits on bridges, and other areas could see firefighters having to take longer alternate routes, the Loudoun County Combined Fire-Rescue Service has warned, LoudonNow.com reported. The issue was raised after a Loudoun County deputy pulled over a Philomont...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Taylor Mill (KY) Uncertain on What to Do About Troubled Firehouse
Taylor Mill’s firehouse is in bad shape and city officials invited residents recently to tell them what they think the city ought to do about it, LinkNKy.com reported. Open house events August 30 and September 3 opened up the firehouse to the public for inspection. Fire officials were on hand to give tours and point out some of the major flaws, the report said.
