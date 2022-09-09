Read full article on original website
Virginia to issue $3.2 million tax rebates starting this week
(The Center Square) – About 3.2 million Virginia tax filers will receive one-time rebates from the state’s Department of Taxation beginning at the end of the week, Tax Commissioner Craig Burns announced. The department plans to do a soft launch Friday and Saturday, but will ramp up its...
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
Missouri's economic development leader touts new companies, more jobs
(The Center Square) – After 11 months as interim director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, Maggie Kost is seeing positive outcomes and overseeing the distribution of millions in federal funds. The August jobs report on Tuesday provided more positive evidence on the state’s economy. The unemployment rate...
Countries Michigan exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Michigan exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Countries Missouri exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Carolina solar manufacturer lays off workers amid lawsuits
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina solar company is laying off more than half of its workforce amid a flurry of lawsuits in recent months. Pink Energy, formerly Power Home Solar, terminated 500 employees on Monday in a second round of layoffs, following another 600 employees let go earlier this year, Queen City News reports.
Letter: Time to choose a path
First, I must say I am so happy we have less than two months until election day. As a battleground state, I use my mute button for every political commercial as my wife and I can repeat them word for word as it seems half of all commercials deal with the upcoming midterms. That being said, I would like to focus on the next senator of Pennsylvania.
Countries New Mexico exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Mexico exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Countries North Carolina exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries North Carolina exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime
(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
Siena poll: Confidence in economy grows
(The Center Square) – A new poll released Wednesday by the Siena College Research Institute found that New Yorkers were gaining more confidence in the economy. However, there were clear disagreements on the state of the economy based on age, political affiliation and geography. The third-quarter poll for the...
Kentucky Exposition Center gets $180 million ‘down payment’ for renovations
(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Exposition Center is in line to undergo a large-scale renovation, and legislative leaders met with the state Fair Board to outline what might be involved in the public-private partnership that could cost the state upwards of $400 million. The center is home to...
Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking
(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
VA secretary stops in Iowa to see disabled veterans’ dreams come true
RIVERSIDE — Kevin Patton rolls onto the driving range at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, where he meets PGA golf professional Brian Johnson for an afternoon lesson. Patton grabs his driver, addresses the ball and pushes a button on his all-terrain power wheelchair, which lifts the Air Force veteran into a standing position.
Maine's leaders seek more time on whale protection rules
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is seeking to delay new federal whale protection rules, citing fears the state’s commercial lobstermen won't be able to comply. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Mills urges federal fisheries regulators to extend the period for collecting public...
North Carolina regulators continue hearings on Duke Energy's plan to reduce carbon emissions
(The Center Square) — Experts from Duke Energy and the North Carolina Utilities Commission conducted a second day of hearings this week to review a proposed plan to reduce carbon dioxide emissions of power plants. The hearings and testimony might continue for weeks as regulators review Duke Energy Corporation’s...
Pending federal grant approval may determine whether Palisades nuclear plant reopens
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers are being asked to fund the reopening of the Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan through a federal grant. When it was still in operation, Palisades provided more than 800 megawatts of of carbon-free power and employed 600 people. The plant's former owner closed the plant on May 20 after the plant’s fuel supply ran out and the power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy expired.
