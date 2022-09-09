Read full article on original website
ndsu.edu
Dietetics graduates reflect on NDSU experience
A few recent NDSU dietetics graduates recently shared how the program helped shape their successful professional careers. Read below about how NDSU dietetics coursework, hands-on experiences and student-focused faculty help produce knowledgeable leaders in the field. “The coursework I completed at NDSU greatly helped me prepare for my work in...
ndsu.edu
NDSU’s NSF award to help post-baccalaureate students get involved in research
NDSU has received a Research and Mentoring for Post-baccalaureates, known as RaMP, in biological sciences grant of nearly $2.9 million from the National Science Foundation. The university is one of only 12 institutions nationwide to receive the award that will provide opportunities for recently-graduated undergraduate students to participate in a research lab and develop a network of research mentors across North Dakota.
ndsu.edu
Panel to discuss ethics for job seekers
A panel discussion on the issue of job ethics has been scheduled at NDSU. “Start Your Career Right: The Ethical Responsibilities of Jobseekers,” is set for Thursday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Union’s Anishinaabe Theater. The event also can be viewed via Zoom. Panel...
ndsu.edu
Wheat Midge Risk Maps
Each year NDSU Extension agents collect soil samples in North Dakota to measure levels of overwintering wheat midge larvae (cocoons). These samples help indicate the risk for wheat midge (Sitodiplosis mosellana) in the coming growing season. Below you'll find information on the wheat midge risk for the past 10 years...
ndsu.edu
NDSU launches technology training initiative to expand career pathways and meet workforce needs
NDSU is offering new online certificates to increase access to technology skills training for industry-recognized programs such as Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, CompTIA and Pega. The courses offered through the partnership will create new pathways to high-earning careers in the technology industry and help meet the workforce needs of the state.
