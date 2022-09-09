ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pac-12 Bowl Projections: One Site Puts USC in College Football Playoff

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lr0x_0hopLiqe00

Three of our seven bowl-predicting experts have Cal in a postseason game

Projecting bowl matchups after one week is sort of like picking your favorite restaurant after tasting only the appetizer.

Oh well, a number of reputable sports sites dare to project bowl pairings at this early stage so who are we to ignore the experts.

One of the seven sites we cited had a Pac-12 team in the College Football Playoff.  That was College Football News, which projects that USC will be get to the national semifinals and face Alabama.

Otherwise the Pac-12 got shut out of the College Football Playoff, with the rest deciding whether Utah or USC will be the Pac-12 representative in the Rose Bowl.

Three of our seven experts predict that Cal will get a bowl berth, with ESPN's Mark Schlabach suggesting the Golden Bears will face Boise State in the LA Bowl, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports saying Cal will meet SMU  in the Armed Forces Bowl, and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports predicting Cal will play Iowa State in the First Reponders Bowl.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network predicts that nine Pac-12 teams will get bowl berths, but Cal isn't one of them.

The pecking order of the bowls with Pac-12 tie-insm with the dates, sites, times and TV of those bowls is listed at the end of this story.

Let's see what these seven experts project:

.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- UCLA vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

Sun Bowl – Oregon vs. Florida State

LA Bowl -- Washington vs. Fresno State

Birmingham Bowl -- Arizona vs. Mississippi State

.

ESPN (Mark Schlabach )

Rose Bowl -- USC vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl -- UCLA vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl – Oregon vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl -- Cal vs. Boise State

Frisco Bowl -- Stanford vs. Colorado State

Independence Bowl -- Washington vs. Army

.

USA Today (Erick Smith)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – UCLA vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Oregon vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl -- USC vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. Pittsburgh

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl -- Washington State vs. West Virginia

.

CBS Sports (Jerry Palm)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Cotton -- USC vs. Cincinnati

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl -- UCLA vs. Virginia

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl –.Washington State vs. Boise State

Armed Forces -- Cal vs. SMU

.

College Football News

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal) -- USC vs. Alabama

Rose Bowl – Oregon vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – Utah vs. Texas

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington State vs. Kentucky

Holiday Bowl -- Washington vs. North Carolina State

Sun Bowl – Arizona State vs. Syracuse

LA Bowl – UCLA vs. Fresno State

.

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Michigan

Alamo Bowl – USC vs. Oklahoma

Las Vegas Bowl -- Oregon vs. Tennessee

Holiday Bowl -- Oregon State vs. Florida State

Sun Bowl – UCLA vs. Wake Forest

LA Bowl – Washington vs. Air Force

First Responder Bowl -- Washington State vs. Iowa State

Gasparilla Bowl -- Arizona vs. Auburn

Frisco Bowl -- Arizona State vs. Purdue

.

247 Sports (Brad Crawford)

Rose Bowl – USC vs. Michigan

Cotton Bowl -- Utah vs. Houston

Alamo Bowl – Oregon vs. Oklahoma State

Las Vegas Bowl -- Washington vs. LSU

Holiday Bowl -- UCLA vs. Wake Forest

Sun Bowl – Oregon State vs. North Carolina

LA Bowl – Washington State vs. Boise State

First Responder Bowl -- Cal vs. Iowa State

.

Here are the bowls with Pac-12 tie-ins, listed in their pecking order:

College Football Playoff semifinals (if a Pac-12 team finishes among the top four teams in the final College Football Playoff rankings): Peach Bowl, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Atlanta Ga., ESPN, and Fiesta Bowl , Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Pacific time or 5 p.m. Pacific time, Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

1. Rose Bowl: Jan. 2, 2 p.m. Pacific time, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.

1A. New Year's Six Bowls -- A Pac-12 team could qualify for one of the other three New Year's Six Bowls -- Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2, Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

2. Alamo Bowl: Dec. 29, 6 p.m. Pacific time, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN – Pac-12 vs. Big 12.

3. Las Vegas Bowl: Dec. 17, 4:30 p.m. Pacific time, Las Vegas, ABC – Pac-12 vs. SEC

4. Holiday Bowl: Dec. 28, 5 p.m. Pacific time, San Diego, FOX/FS1 – Pac-12 vs. ACC

5. Sun Bowl: Dec. 30, 11 a.m. Pacific time, El Paso, Texas, CBS – Pac-12 vs. Notre Dame/ACC

6. LA Bowl: Dec. 17, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, Inglewood, Calif., ABC – Pac-12 vs. Mountain West.

First Responder Bowl -- The Pac-12 might occupy a spot in this Dec. 27 bowl in University Park, Texas, against a team from the ACC, American Athletic or Big 12.

Gasparilla Bowl -- The Pac-12 might fill an opening in this Dec. 23 bowl in Tampa, Fla., against a team from the Big 12, ACC or SEC.

Armed Forces Bowl -- The Pac-12 could get a berth in this Dec. 22 bowl in Fort Worth Texas.

.

Cover photo of USC's Caleb Williams is by Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

.

.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Scott Frost Firing

There aren't many Nebraska football players who will or even can respond directly to the firing of head coach Scott Frost. But one running back had a telling message in the wake of the news. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Nebraska running back Ajay Allen made his first comments since...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job

It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Pac 12 Football#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Pac 12 Bowl Projections#Usc#College Football News#Espn#Boise State#Cbs Sports#Smu#The Armed Forces Bowl#Iowa State#Texas A M
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama

Texas football took Alabama football head-on in the second week of the 2022 college football season. They took the top-ranked Crimson Tide into halftime knotted at 10-10. Sadly, quarterback Quinn Ewers will not be available to help the Longhorns pull off a potential upset. Ewers left the game in just the first quarter after taking a […] The post Quinn Ewers gets brutal update after leaving game vs. Alabama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Army
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Week 2

The second full Saturday slate of the college football season may lead some pundits to reconsider the ordering atop their rankings. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit revealed his updated four College Football Playoff teams, adding his next two up for good measure. The College GameDay analyst puts Georgia first...
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy