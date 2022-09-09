Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Root for the home team’: No. 3 Ohio State, Toledo set for in-state tilt SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
Woodville trustees approve zoning change for quarry wind turbine project, conservationists oppose
WOODVILLE, Ohio — The skyline in the village of Woodville may have a big change next year as Martin Marietta and One Energy plan to build three wind turbines for a quarry operation. Last week, Woodville Township trustees voted to approve a zoning change to allow the turbines and...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
Beacon
Real Estate Transfers 9-15-22
09/09/2022 Charles Pressley-guardian for Mildred D Austin to David M Stirbmy, 3857 North Opfer Lentz Road, $80,000. 09/09/2022 Skyler E Gist to Bisnette Farm LLC, 0 South Paulsen Road, $70,000. 09/09/2022 Skyler E Gist to Mad Cow Enterprises LLC, 3642 South Paulsen Road, $50,000. Genoa Corp. 09/09/2022 Estate of Nancy...
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
sent-trib.com
Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role
PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
sent-trib.com
East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG
The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen
TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
thevillagereporter.com
Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY’S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware,” Do It Best Building Center” as he now offers everything needed for r...
MLK Jr. Bridge to close Wednesday morning for inspections
TOLEDO, Ohio — The MLK Jr. Bridge will be closed to traffic Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for inspections, according to the city of Toledo. The closure will cover the bridge from North Summit Street to Riverside Drive and Boers-Boyer Way. A detour will be established both ways from North Summit Street, across the Craig Memorial Bridge and to Front Street.
fcnews.org
More photos from the Fulton County Fair
Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
WTOL-TV
Personnel file obtained for Maumee police sergeant placed on leave shows praise, suspensions
WTOL 11 reported last week Greg Westrick's name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. The city placed him on leave hours later.
13abc.com
Swanton residents offered plea deals in Jan. 6 charges
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Swanton residents facing charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection are expected to take plea deals, court records indicate. Jodie Lynn Wilson and her son Cole Temple are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct. Both are out on their own recognizance.
Soured relations prompt some charter schools to distance from Hillsdale College
Public education in America is broken, according to Hillsdale College, whose leaders do not try to soften the message. Larry Arnn, president of the private conservative college in rural southern Michigan, recently described public teachers’ colleges as “dumb,” clarifying later he meant “ill-conceived” or “misdirected.”
LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
sent-trib.com
Eastwood names 2022 Hall of Fame class
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Alumni Association has announced the Eagle Way Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Class of 2022 includes Jim Kurfess, Dr. Kreig Spahn and Dr. Ted Bowlus. Kurfess graduated from Troy-Luckey in 1958 where he excelled in academics and athletics. As a student, he was...
thevillagereporter.com
AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café
AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
13abc.com
Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
