Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
Lucas County, OH
Lucas County, OH
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 9-15-22

09/09/2022 Charles Pressley-guardian for Mildred D Austin to David M Stirbmy, 3857 North Opfer Lentz Road, $80,000. 09/09/2022 Skyler E Gist to Bisnette Farm LLC, 0 South Paulsen Road, $70,000. 09/09/2022 Skyler E Gist to Mad Cow Enterprises LLC, 3642 South Paulsen Road, $50,000. Genoa Corp. 09/09/2022 Estate of Nancy...
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

New roundabout opens in Waterville

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
WATERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

Former Eastwood superintendent secretary is back in same role

PEMBERVILLE – A familiar face is returning to the superintendent’s office at Eastwood Local Schools. Glenda O’Brien has returned part time to her former role as superintendent’s secretary. At a special meeting Sept. 1, the board of education accepted the resignation of Jenny McNair as superintendent’s...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
sent-trib.com

East Wooster paving scheduled to begin in BG

The East Wooster Street paving project is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22. Crews will be milling and paving East Wooster, from just west of the railroad tracks (at Dairy Queen) to Campbell Hill Road. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches, intersections, and pedestrian crossings.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Tiffin pizza party to donate to community kitchen

TIFFIN, Ohio — For more than a decade, every pizza restaurant in Tiffin has come together to host a downtown Pizza Party. On Thursday, the 2022 Downtown Tiffin Pizza Party, sponsored by the Seneca County Young Professionals, will feature 15 different pizza vendors and four music areas within Tiffin's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
TIFFIN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pioneer Business Owner Honored By Young Retailer Of The Year Nomination

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS AND DIY’S … Will Cable has everything you need for your hardware and lumber needs right in downtown Pioneer, Ohio. Will is happy to announce that they are in the process of renaming Hometown Hardware,” Do It Best Building Center” as he now offers everything needed for r...
PIONEER, OH
WTOL 11

MLK Jr. Bridge to close Wednesday morning for inspections

TOLEDO, Ohio — The MLK Jr. Bridge will be closed to traffic Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for inspections, according to the city of Toledo. The closure will cover the bridge from North Summit Street to Riverside Drive and Boers-Boyer Way. A detour will be established both ways from North Summit Street, across the Craig Memorial Bridge and to Front Street.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

More photos from the Fulton County Fair

Crowds walk amongst the vendors and games at the Fulton County Fair. Kamden Krisher and Jeff Overs enjoy a pony ride at the Fulton County Fair. Night Ranger performs at the Fulton County Fair on Sept. 4. Truck and tractor pulls were held at the Fulton County Fair.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Swanton residents offered plea deals in Jan. 6 charges

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Swanton residents facing charges for their alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection are expected to take plea deals, court records indicate. Jodie Lynn Wilson and her son Cole Temple are charged with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, demonstrating in a U.S. Capitol building and two counts of disorderly conduct. Both are out on their own recognizance.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

LIST: Spots for pumpkin and apple picking in northwest Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — 'Tis the season for apple and pumpkin picking! Many farms across northwest Ohio are starting to open up and welcome guests. "We have even more variety than we’ve ever had," Gwen Langenderfer with Pumpkin Pete's & Gwen's Gourds in Perrysburg said. "We have over 100 varieties of gourds and pumpkins this year. I feel like that’s kind of our niche. We’re doing pretty good we had a dry spell in July, so some stuff is coming in late, but I feel like we have a really good variety to start.".
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Eastwood names 2022 Hall of Fame class

PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Alumni Association has announced the Eagle Way Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The Class of 2022 includes Jim Kurfess, Dr. Kreig Spahn and Dr. Ted Bowlus. Kurfess graduated from Troy-Luckey in 1958 where he excelled in academics and athletics. As a student, he was...
PEMBERVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

AKA Designs In Wauseon To Become Das Essen Haus Café

AKA Designs located at 209 North Fulton Street in Wauseon was closed due to the deteriorating health of owner Marc Matheny. Marc served the area for over thirteen years through his business. AKA Designs operated as a café and a flower shop. It was announced by the Das Essen...
13abc.com

Person shot on Cottage Avenue and Central Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, the Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot. TPD said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. Check back later for more details as this story is still developing. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the...
TOLEDO, OH

