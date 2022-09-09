ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 11, 2022

Jamie Morris (47) 631 N. 16th Quincy, IL for fighting at that address. NTA. 109. Stefanie Longbrake (64) Quincy, IL for trespassing and peace disturbance at 1100 Jefferson on 9-10-2022. NTA. 109. Harold D Turner of Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford parked at...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
100.9 The Eagle

City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up

The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
HULL, IL
100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
