Tons of Quincy, Hannibal & Palmyra Boats on Facebook Marketplace
Are you in need of a boat? If so, I have found a resource for you. It's quite literally tons and tons of Quincy, Hannibal and Palmyra boats that I've found available on Facebook Marketplace. First, a big disclaimer. I'm not saying these boats are great. They might be epic,...
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
See Inside a Rustic Quincy Cabin with a Peaceful Pond in the Back
Sometimes it's good to getaway without having to getaway too far. If that's your mentality right now, I found a rustic Quincy cabin that has a peaceful pond in the back that you can stay at. This unique A-frame Quincy Airbnb hosted by Mike has some new additions according to...
QPD Blotter for Sept. 11, 2022
Jamie Morris (47) 631 N. 16th Quincy, IL for fighting at that address. NTA. 109. Stefanie Longbrake (64) Quincy, IL for trespassing and peace disturbance at 1100 Jefferson on 9-10-2022. NTA. 109. Harold D Turner of Quincy, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2012 Ford parked at...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
See a Cabin and Lake Hidden Away in the Woods Near Camp Point
Wanna get away? I found an option. It's a rustic cabin hidden away in the woods near Camp Point and it includes a lake filled with fish. It appears this Airbnb option near Camp Point, Illinois is hosted by Adam. Here's a snippet of how he describes this cabin on Airbnb:
Quincy Community Theatre is set to Reveal their 100th Season
Quincy Community Theatre is inviting you to join them for their 2023 Season Reveal. This will be a special reveal considering Quincy Community Theatre is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023!. Are you as excited as we are to hear what shows Quincy Community Theatre is performing next year? If...
Plainville woman facing several drug charges after traffic stop near Hull
HULL, Ill. — A Plainville woman is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Sept. 2 on State Highway 106 west of Hull on a silver 2001 Honda car. After...
Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
