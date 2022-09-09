Read full article on original website
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
Murder Suspect Turns Himself Into Benton County Authorities
Caleb Garrison Self, 24, of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24, of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019, according to Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late Tuesday...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 14, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, a subject dropped off a purse he found in the area of the West 20th Street and South Harrison Avenue. There was nothing located in the purse that could identify the owner. The purse was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Court docs: Woman high, texting when she hit Kansas City bicyclist
Jackson County prosecutors charged a Wisconsin woman who was allegedly texting and high on drugs when she hit and killed a bicyclist.
Jefferson City man sentenced to ten years for drug trafficking, illegal possession of gun
A judge sentenced a Jefferson City man to ten years in federal prison without parole for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm. Mark Allen Moots pleaded guilty on April 19, 2022, to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 9, Pettis County Deputies took a report of the theft of a wallet that occurred in the 21000 block of Route O in Pettis County. The investigation continues.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
Waverly bank cashes fraudulent checks, PD investigates
Police in Waverly ask for public information regarding a fraud investigation. In a post this weekend, police indicate Community Bank lost over $50,000 due to fraudulent checks cashed there. Officers say the checks appeared to be from a local business, but were eventually found to be fake. The suspects were...
Sedalia Man Apprehended, Arrested for Assault After Perimeter Search
Sedalia Police responded to 1516 South Missouri for an assault report at 11: 05 p.m. Thursday night. Upon arrival, officers noticed the victim had injuries to her face from a known suspect, who fled the scene. The suspect was later located, but fled from officers. Pettis County Deputy Moore and...
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
