KSIS Radio 1050 AM

kmmo.com

FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES

A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For September 14, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, a subject dropped off a purse he found in the area of the West 20th Street and South Harrison Avenue. There was nothing located in the purse that could identify the owner. The purse was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT

A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7

Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Windsor man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by 54-year-old Kenneth A. Williams of Windsor, was on Route E, North of Ware Road, (southeast of Green Ridge) around 9 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and became airborne. The Toyota came to rest on its top.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN COURT

A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Waverly bank cashes fraudulent checks, PD investigates

Police in Waverly ask for public information regarding a fraud investigation. In a post this weekend, police indicate Community Bank lost over $50,000 due to fraudulent checks cashed there. Officers say the checks appeared to be from a local business, but were eventually found to be fake. The suspects were...
WAVERLY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

