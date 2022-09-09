ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many drinks is too many?

A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain circuitry in an area that is crucial in the development of addiction. A new rodent study shows that even small quantities of alcohol can trigger epigenomic and transciptomic changes in brain...
A pill to strengthen muscle and bone

Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Tokyo, Japan...
Study shows daily multivitamin use may slow cognitive aging for older adults

Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association has published “Effects of cocoa extract and a multivitamin on cognitive function: a randomized clinical trial.” The three-year study of more than 2,200 older adults found that daily multivitamin-mineral supplementation resulted in a statistically significant cognitive benefit. Cocoa extract had no effect on global cognition.
