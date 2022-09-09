Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Xgimi Elfin Review
The Xgimi Elfin ($599) delivers lots of capability for its size, price, and 2-pound weight, including built-in streaming courtesy of Android TV 10 and a highly watchable image for movies and video. Unlike the similarly priced Anker Nebula Solar Portable, our top pick for a fully portable palmtop or mini projector, it doesn't include a built-in battery. But not using batteries frees it from a design requirement to conserve power, which lets it offer an 800 ANSI lumen brightness rating. That's twice the rating of the Nebula Solar, enough to it make it one of the brightest projectors for its size. It's our new top pick for a non-battery-powered mini projector.
PC Magazine
MSI Summit MS321UP Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. With a bright high-resolution panel and impressive color coverage, the MSI Summit MS321UP ($799.99) is an appealing big-screen productivity monitor for graphic artists, video producers, and photographers. It can render HDR content and it exceeded its rated contrast ratio in our testing. The Summit is on the costly side and lacks some of the docking-station and videoconferencing features we've enjoyed in other business displays, but it should prove a very capable choice for creative employees.
PC Magazine
ACDSee Luxea Video Editor Review
ACDSee has been well known for its photo software for decades, but the company’s Luxea Video Editor, already in its sixth version, has largely remained under the radar among video editors. Intended as an easy tool that enables you to “record, edit, produce, and share at the speed of life,” Luxea isn’t just a dumbed-down tool. It offers unlimited timeline tracks, LUTs, and generous format support. It’s suitable for nonprofessionals who want a clear way to create social videos, but it lacks some deeper editing tools as well as ease-of-use features found in several competitors at the same price level.
PC Magazine
Intel Teases Next-Gen Thunderbolt, With Peak 80Gbps Speeds
HAIFA—At the Intel Tech Tour 2022 event ongoing in Israel this week, Intel demonstrated briefly, in the midst of a presentation on the current and future state of Thunderbolt connectivity, what it says is a working sample of next-generation Thunderbolt, claiming it will double the potential peak throughput. Demonstrating a lab-environment prototype system via a teaser video, the company claims that it was executing Thunderbolt transfers at up to 80Gbps.
PC Magazine
Make Video Narration Easy With 50% Off This AI Voice Over Tool
If you're a content creator or marketer, you know that compelling video is only half the battle. You need a voice that can deliver your message—and more often than not, the perfect voice won't be your own. That's why creators looking for any kind of narration are now turning...
Indonesia antitrust agency launches probe of Google app payments
JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's anti-trust agency (KPPU) said on Thursday it is investigating potential unfair business practices by Google over the use of proprietary payment services for its software distribution platform Google Play Store.
PC Magazine
Google Photos Rolls Out Its Biggest Ever Feature Update for Memories
Google Photos is harnessing our collective need to share nostalgia with its biggest-ever update to Memories, which surfaces snapshots from recent years. The redesign, according to product manager Yael Marzan, will feature more videos—including "the best snippets" from longer videos automatically trimmed "so you can relive the most meaningful moments."
PC Magazine
Sub Mini Subwoofer Adds Low-Frequency Power to Sonos Speaker Systems
Roku isn't the only company with a new small subwoofer for its speakers. Sonos just announced its own, the Sub Mini. The Sonos Sub Mini is a scaled-down version of the Sonos Sub, the company's already established add-on subwoofer for its sound systems. At 14 pounds it's about a third the weight of the Sonos Sub, though it's a few inches wider at 9.1 inches. While the Sub is boxy and the Sub Mini is cylindrical, both share a similar cut-out design with a long, oblong keyhole in the center.
PC Magazine
Photos of Nvidia's Upcoming RTX 4090 Graphics Card Leak in China
It looks like someone in China managed to snap photos of Nvidia's next-generation PC graphics card, the RTX 4090. An anonymous user posted two photos on a forum site run by Chinese tech giant Baidu that show an upcoming RTX 4090 model. The post on Baidu Tieba has since been deleted, but not before the images went viral in the tech media press and on social media.
PC Magazine
Save Up to 30% on Anker Soundcore Life Headphones
If you've been eyeing up a new pair of headphones, Amazon's Anker sale has you covered. Take your pick of the Soundcore Life Q20+, Q30, or Q35—available for up to 30% off their retail price. The cheapest option, the Soundcore Life Q20+, comes in a sleek black or navy...
PC Magazine
iPhone 15 Expected to Use a 3nm A17 Chip
The iPhone 14 hasn't even been released yet, but Apple is already looking to next year and a shift from 5nm to 3nm chips for the iPhone 15. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max use a 5nm A16 Bionic processor, where as the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus use a 5nm A15 chip. According to Nikkei Asia, "sources briefed on the matter" believe Apple is going to be the first to use TSMC's new 3nm N3E technology for next year's A17 processor.
PC Magazine
Fast-Charging OnePlus 10T Is $100 Off
With a top-of-the-line processor and the fastest-charging battery on the market, the OnePlus 10T delivers terrific performance, now for a discounted price. Set for release on Sept. 29, the smartphone is available to pre-order now in Moonstone Black with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for $649.99 on Amazon(Opens in a new window)—or $100 off the $749.99 list price.
PC Magazine
Privacy Tip: Secure Your Social Media Accounts Now
If you've been reading SecurityWatch for a while, I'm assuming you follow the best practices for online safety: keep your antivirus updated, use a password manager for your logins around the web, and enable multi-factor authentication for your online accounts. You might even use a VPN for a more private browsing experience. You've done everything you can to secure your online experience, yet there's a very good chance you will still see ads for your uncle's preferred food powder when you open up Instagram. Why? Data brokers connect the information you post publicly on social media with your device's location or contact data.
PC Magazine
US Expected to Further Restrict China's Access to Advanced Chip Tech Next Month
China's access to advanced semiconductor technology and tools is set to become even more restricted next month. As Reuters reports, the Biden administration is planning a fresh round of restrictions on chips and chip-making tools. According to people familiar with the matter, the Commerce Department will publish a new set of regulations at some point in October.
