If you've been reading SecurityWatch for a while, I'm assuming you follow the best practices for online safety: keep your antivirus updated, use a password manager for your logins around the web, and enable multi-factor authentication for your online accounts. You might even use a VPN for a more private browsing experience. You've done everything you can to secure your online experience, yet there's a very good chance you will still see ads for your uncle's preferred food powder when you open up Instagram. Why? Data brokers connect the information you post publicly on social media with your device's location or contact data.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO