hamlethub.com
WBDC pop-up shops in September and October in downtown Stamford provide an opportunity to shop local and support women-owned businesses
WBDC to host pop-up shopping events with local women-owned businesses. The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) is hosting two pop-up shopping days in Stamford on September 14 and October 20, providing an opportunity for residents of Stamford and its surrounding towns an opportunity to support local women-owned businesses. The...
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
hamlethub.com
Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!
Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
hamlethub.com
Community Watch Signs Go Up in Fairfield's Mary Katona Open Space After Drug Debris Found
Fairfield, CT - Community residents who live near the Mary Katona Open Space are watching!. After finding a significant amount of marijuana and vape debris in the Mary Katona Open Space, a parent who likes to take his young children hiking there contacted the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition for help. Fairfield CARES alerted the Fairfield Police, as well as the Holland Hill Elementary School Principal and their PTA president, to inform other families who live in the area.
hamlethub.com
Town Board Looking for Candidates to Fill an Unexpired Term (12/31/27) on the Planning Board
The Town of Southeast is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill an unexpired term on the town Planning Board. The term expires in December of 2027. If you are interested in applying for the open Board position, please send resumes to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Michele Stancati, 1360 Route 22, Brewster, N.Y. 10509.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is HIRING for Several Positions Including Personal Trainers
Ridgefield Parks & Rec has announced several open positions including Personal Trainers. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is looking for energetic and inspiring people to motivate our members to meet their fitness goals. Applicants must hold current certifications in Personal Trainer, CPR, and First Aid. Candidates can send a resume and a completed application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Public Meeting On CT's Coastal Mgmt. Program, Sept. 28
Madison, CT - A public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Connecticut Coastal Management Program. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meigs Point Nature Center meeting room at Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Point Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 to provide an opportunity for members of the public to express their opinions about the implementation of the state’s coastal management program.
hamlethub.com
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes
Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes. Come cook with registered dietitian, Monica Marcello and learn how food can help you fight inflammation and maintain bone density. Interactive Cooking Class - Recipes That Fight Inflammation: Miso Noodles with Glazed Salmon. Details: Discuss mechanisms to promote longevity and decrease chronic inflammation while...
hamlethub.com
New Visual Arts Director Announced at Darien Arts Center
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of Lisa Rae Koorbusch as new Visual Arts Director. Lisa will develop and oversee all visual arts programming at the DAC, which includes classes and workshops for all ages that begin the week of September 19th and artistic opportunities to participate in special events and exhibitions.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Restaurant Week to Return Oct. 24 - Nov. 6
Fairfield, CT - First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick is pleased to announce that the popular Fairfield Restaurant Week will make its return on Monday, October 24th and run through Sunday, November 6th. Bankwell will again serve as lead sponsor of Fairfield Restaurant Week, now in its eleventh year. More than...
hamlethub.com
Third Saturdays at The Aldrich on September 17: Story Time and Guided Family Friendly Art Activity
Third Saturdays at The Aldrich on Saturday, September 17 | 10 am to 5 pm. Visit the Museum for FREE the third Saturday of every month. Participate in a Story Time at 10:30 am, an all-ages tour of 52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone at 1 pm, and drop-in to The Studio for a guided family-friendly art-making activity from 12 noon to 4 pm.
hamlethub.com
MBI employees equip Carver kids with school supplies to start off the new school year with confidence!
Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling, Carver board member Fred Wilms, and Carver staff joined MBI executives Barbara Brueski and Mary Gonzalez in giving us all a hearty reminder of what algorithms can never give us. MBI employees conducted a drive to gather school supplies to help prepare our students for a...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Helping Four People after Fires in Norwalk and Monroe
The American Red Cross is helping four people after two separate fires yesterday and today in Monroe and Norwalk. One family – two adults – one child after a fire yesterday on Moosehill Road, Monroe. One family – one adult after a fire today on France Street, Norwalk...
hamlethub.com
Westport Representative Town Meeting Vacancy in District 2
The Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 2 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Christine Meiers Schatz. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 2. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman Speaks to Safe Rides Student Volunteers
Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman addressed 175 Wilton Safe Rides student volunteers at their training this past Sunday, September 11 at Wilton Family YMCA. Wilton Police explain, "Any student from Wilton High School (WHS) needing a ride home for any reason can call 203-834-CARE and a SafeRides student volunteer will be dispatched to safely drive the passenger home. All calls, names and destinations are kept completely confidential, with no questions asked."
hamlethub.com
Folks on Spokes & Step Forward Event Aims to Raise $50K for Local Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services
Bridges Healthcare’s annual Folks on Spokes & Step Forwardride and walk for mental health is scheduled for Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 8:00 am at Fowler Field in Milford. For over 30 years, hundreds of cyclists and walkers have come together to raise funds and awareness for local mental health and addiction recovery services.
