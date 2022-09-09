ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

hamlethub.com

WBDC pop-up shops in September and October in downtown Stamford provide an opportunity to shop local and support women-owned businesses

WBDC to host pop-up shopping events with local women-owned businesses. The Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) is hosting two pop-up shopping days in Stamford on September 14 and October 20, providing an opportunity for residents of Stamford and its surrounding towns an opportunity to support local women-owned businesses. The...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program

Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Sunday Hours are Back at Wilton Library!

Wilton Library and the drive-thru window have resumed Sunday hours - 1 to 5 p.m. There's a lot happening at the library this fall - we have a full slate of programs and events for all ages, a new September art exhibition, lots of new reads to check out, homework help and resources, and our Awesome Autumn Book Sale and first-ever Casino Night Fundraiser are right around the corner.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Watch Signs Go Up in Fairfield's Mary Katona Open Space After Drug Debris Found

Fairfield, CT - Community residents who live near the Mary Katona Open Space are watching!. After finding a significant amount of marijuana and vape debris in the Mary Katona Open Space, a parent who likes to take his young children hiking there contacted the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition for help. Fairfield CARES alerted the Fairfield Police, as well as the Holland Hill Elementary School Principal and their PTA president, to inform other families who live in the area.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town Board Looking for Candidates to Fill an Unexpired Term (12/31/27) on the Planning Board

The Town of Southeast is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill an unexpired term on the town Planning Board. The term expires in December of 2027. If you are interested in applying for the open Board position, please send resumes to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Michele Stancati, 1360 Route 22, Brewster, N.Y. 10509.
SOUTHEAST, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is HIRING for Several Positions Including Personal Trainers

Ridgefield Parks & Rec has announced several open positions including Personal Trainers. Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is looking for energetic and inspiring people to motivate our members to meet their fitness goals. Applicants must hold current certifications in Personal Trainer, CPR, and First Aid. Candidates can send a resume and a completed application to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Public Meeting On CT's Coastal Mgmt. Program, Sept. 28

Madison, CT - A public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Connecticut Coastal Management Program. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meigs Point Nature Center meeting room at Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Point Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 to provide an opportunity for members of the public to express their opinions about the implementation of the state’s coastal management program.
MADISON, CT
hamlethub.com

Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes

Fall Semester RVNAhealth Interactive Cooking Classes. Come cook with registered dietitian, Monica Marcello and learn how food can help you fight inflammation and maintain bone density. Interactive Cooking Class - Recipes That Fight Inflammation: Miso Noodles with Glazed Salmon. Details: Discuss mechanisms to promote longevity and decrease chronic inflammation while...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Visual Arts Director Announced at Darien Arts Center

The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of Lisa Rae Koorbusch as new Visual Arts Director. Lisa will develop and oversee all visual arts programming at the DAC, which includes classes and workshops for all ages that begin the week of September 19th and artistic opportunities to participate in special events and exhibitions.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Restaurant Week to Return Oct. 24 - Nov. 6

Fairfield, CT - First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick is pleased to announce that the popular Fairfield Restaurant Week will make its return on Monday, October 24th and run through Sunday, November 6th. Bankwell will again serve as lead sponsor of Fairfield Restaurant Week, now in its eleventh year. More than...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Red Cross Helping Four People after Fires in Norwalk and Monroe

The American Red Cross is helping four people after two separate fires yesterday and today in Monroe and Norwalk. One family – two adults – one child after a fire yesterday on Moosehill Road, Monroe. One family – one adult after a fire today on France Street, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Representative Town Meeting Vacancy in District 2

The Westport Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 2 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Christine Meiers Schatz. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 2. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman Speaks to Safe Rides Student Volunteers

Wilton Police Lieutenant Hartman addressed 175 Wilton Safe Rides student volunteers at their training this past Sunday, September 11 at Wilton Family YMCA. Wilton Police explain, "Any student from Wilton High School (WHS) needing a ride home for any reason can call 203-834-CARE and a SafeRides student volunteer will be dispatched to safely drive the passenger home. All calls, names and destinations are kept completely confidential, with no questions asked."
WILTON, CT

