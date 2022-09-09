Read full article on original website
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22
Laramie at Sheridan Football Highlights – 9/9/22. 0:21 Laramie punts. Dane Steel returns punt 54 yards from Sheridan 36 to Laramie 10. 0:38 Colson Coon 3 yard TD run – Sheridan 6 Laramie 0. 0:49 Sheridan kicks-off. Dominick Berrettini recovers at Laramie 28. 1:08 Cael Gilbertson 1 yard...
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The old-school rivalry between BYU football and Wyoming will renew during the 2022 season. BYU will host the former Rocky Mountain Conference, WAC, Mountain West rival on Saturday, September 24, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Monday, TV info and a kickoff time were announced for the game.
county17.com
Wyoming Department of Education releases Campbell WY-TOPP, WY-ALT scores
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education released the 2022 test results for the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress and the Wyoming Alternate Assessment for Students with Significant Cognitive Disabilities Tuesday. In Campbell County School District, the largest percentage of “proficient” or “advanced” student performances on the...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming from 11 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. this evening. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says wind gusts up to 25 to 30 mph and low relative humidity values around 10% to 15% will be felt today, creating hazardous fire weather conditions.
county17.com
Campbell community members rally to find man last seen Sept. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County community members and law enforcement are trying to find a Gillette man who reportedly was last seen Sept. 2. Daryl Morgan said he last saw his son, Bryan, at about 10 a.m. Sept. 2 at Daryl’s home near Wyodak. Daryl said he hasn’t heard from Bryan since then.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
theshelbyreport.com
Natural Grocers To Reopen Store In Cheyenne, WY
Natural Grocers has announced a store reopening for a newly renovated and larger space Sept. 23 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Natural Grocers’ good4u crew will host an official ribbon-cutting and donation ceremony at the new location at 1851 Dell Range Blvd. Community leaders will help welcome the community into the new store with gift card giveaways, discounts and a prize sweepstakes.
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Police Stop Car Going More Than 100 MPH
As the weather cools down, it might feel like winter is coming. The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to remind the public of the speed limit on US-85 south of Cheyenne, which is 65 MPH. This motorist was stopped traveling 43 MPH over the posted speed limit. The Wyoming Highway...
county17.com
Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman allegedly died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood...
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Sept. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
capcity.news
Comedian Jo Koy to perform in Cheyenne
CASPER, Wyo. — Comedian Jo Koy will perform on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. The performance will be part of his “Jo Koy World Tour,” with the pre-sale to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 and tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, according to a press release from the Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets will be available at CheyennePresents.com.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Record-Breaking Heat Wave Continues To Bake SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Monday was another day of record to near-record setting heat in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. September 5th Evening Update: Two new record high temperatures were set today with a few other locations coming within a degree or two of the record. Another hot day expected on Tuesday with temperatures similar to today, but a few degrees hotter across western Nebraska. Later this week, the first decent cold front of the season arrives Thursday night resulting in temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.
county17.com
As high reaches 85 on smoky Tuesday, Red Flag Warning will take effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ahead of a potentially wet end to the week, Tuesday will feature continued smoke from western wildfires and a high of 85. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has issued a Red Flag Warning for Campbell County in effect from noon to 8 p.m. today. The warning comes as gusty winds and low relative humidity are expected this afternoon. Winds will come from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph and humidity will fall to as low as 10%, the National Weather Service said.
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Live a Wyoming Congressional Primary candidate Harriet Hageman's watch party locations as voting continues-Live pkg_ Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
I’m standing here at the Cheyenne Frontier day event center at congressional hopeful Harriet Hageman’s watch party. National networks are setting up as folks are starting to trickle in for the results of tonight’s primary election. The sense of anticipation is growing as voting starts to wind down and those results start to come in. We are hearing that big crowds were at polling stations, making sure that their voices and votes were heard across Wyoming, with constant voter turnout since the polls opened at 7 am this morning.
Mayor: Downtown Cheyenne Is Like a Supermodel Without Front Teeth
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins believes it will take everyone working together to see the Hynds Building and adjacent "hole" successfully redeveloped. "We took steps on that path this week with a meeting attended by Betsey (Hale) from LEADS and a developer wanting to make the project happen," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.
