LSUSports.net
LSU Beach Announces 2023 Tournament Schedule
BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February. This will mark the 10th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout their first nine seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Tigers have made it to five consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments, reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season and will enter year 10 having been inside the AVCA Top-10 for 64 consecutive polls – every poll since the final week of the 2016 regular season.
LSUSports.net
Tiger Golfers Finish Fourth In Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
BATON ROUGE – The No. 18 LSU men’s golf team posted a fourth-place finish at Squire Creek Country Club and the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday, posting a third straight under par round. The Tigers finished 54 holes at 24-under par after a 6-under round of 282. LSU finished...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf Rallies For Victory at City Park; Stone 2nd; Donegan, Riley T3
The win is the third in the last five starts for the LSU women dating back to the last regular season event a year ago and is the 49th in the history of the program which dates back to the 1979-80 season. The first win came during the 1981-82 season at Memphis and is the second time LSU has won in New Orleans (the other the AllState Sugar Bowl Classic in the 2014-15 season).
LSUSports.net
Tommy Hixon
Tommy Hixon enters his first year in the LSU Athletic Department as an Account Executive with the Ticket Sales team. Prior to joining LSU, Tommy worked as a Senior Account executive with the Georgia Swarm professional lacrosse team and interned in Baton Rouge with the Rougarou.
LSUSports.net
No. 5 LSU Women's Golf Tied For Lead After 36 Holes; Stone, Donegan T2 With Final 18 Tuesday
BATON ROUGE – The No. 5 ranked LSU women’s golf team posted two strong rounds to open its 2022-23 season Monday and stands in a tie for the lead entering Tuesday’s final round of the Green Wave Classic at Bayou Oaks at City Park’s South Course.
LSUSports.net
Andy Kokhanovsky Named Track & Field Assistant Coach
BATON ROUGE, La. — Coach Dennis Shaver on Monday announced that Andy Kokhanovsky, who has produced 59 All-Americans at Kansas over the past 17 seasons, has joined the LSU track & field staff as the Tigers’ throws coach. In 17 seasons at Kansas, Kokhanovsky’s athletes won 35 conference...
LSUSports.net
Women's Golf Claims Green Wave Fall Classic Title
NEW ORLEANS – The LSU women’s golf team, ranked No. 5 in the preseason Golf Channel poll, posted the lowest 54-hole regular season score to rally in the final holes to win the Green Wave Fall Classic at Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course. The win, with...
LSUSports.net
Albertsons Announced as Official Grocery Partner of LSU Athletics
BATON ROUGE — LSU Sports Properties, LSU Athletics, and Albertsons Grocery Store announced today the popular grocery store chain will be the exclusive and Official Grocery Partner of LSU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 academic year. “We are so thrilled to be the official grocery sponsor for LSU,” said...
LSUSports.net
September 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the September 2022 CCACSA’s...
