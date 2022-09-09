BATON ROUGE – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February. This will mark the 10th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout their first nine seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Tigers have made it to five consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments, reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season and will enter year 10 having been inside the AVCA Top-10 for 64 consecutive polls – every poll since the final week of the 2016 regular season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO