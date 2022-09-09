Read full article on original website
Related
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
cbs7.com
MCH family health clinic to host party in the parking lot
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting “Party in the Parking Lot” on Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The party will include FREE blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, which are offered for free EVERY Tuesday at the W. University location (6030 W. University Blvd.)
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Catastrophe at the store’: Midland business owner talks damage after city-owned truck hits thrift shop
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local business owner is trying to figure out how to move forward after his shop was badly damaged by a City of Midland truck. The crash happened at approximately 8 A.M. on Monday at the ‘Twice Around Thrift Shop’ on the 300 block of E. Illinois Avenue in Midland. Surveillance […]
cbs7.com
Tickets on sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wildcatters fundraiser
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Individual tickets to Wildcatters, a fundraiser supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Permian Basin, are now on sale through the organization’s website here. The event is set for Oct.8 at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center and will offer performances by The Electric Gypsies...
Laredo man charged in connection with deadly Midland Co crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Laredo man was arrested late last week in connection with a deadly August crash that killed an 82-year-old man. Jesus G Castanon Jr., 32, has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on August 12 on Interstate 20 near E SCR 1150, about 1.5 miles east […]
Odessa 5th grader arrested for threatening to shoot up school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says a 5th grade student has been arrested after he reportedly threatened to shoot up a school. The student, who attends Ross Elementary, reportedly told classmates he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun. While...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Take A Look At 9/11 American Tribute Now Up at Memorial Gardens in Odessa!
It's a tradition at Memorial Gardens in Odessa. The flags are up and waving! The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank is displaying its 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. • THE MEMORIAL IS UP TO HONOR LIVES LOST...
Health Department responds to viral tamale photo
The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks
Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
One dead after crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
Vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa leaves 2 people in serious condition
ODESSA, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa left two pedestrians in serious condition Tuesday night. The wreck happened near W 26th Street and N Moss Avenue. Traffic in the area was diverted as necessary for troopers to work...
TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT warning drivers in Midland, Reeves Co. after crashes involving semi-trucks
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers in the Permian Basin about traffic alerts caused by crashes involving semi-trucks in Midland County and Reeves County. Traffic on US 285 in Reeves County is being rerouted Tuesday afternoon after TxDOT says a pedestrian was hit by a semi-truck. Southbound...
fox7austin.com
Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
Ask Midland Odessa – On 3rd Date Girl I’m Dating Started Doing My Laundry!
Buzz Question - Okay, so I've been on 3 dates with this girl and yes we are hitting it off pretty good. So the other day we are hanging out at my apartment and I run out on an errand and leave her at my apartment. I come back and she has started doing MY LAUNDRY! She's on a 2nd load and I'm like WOW. I asked her why she started my laundry and she just said just wanted to help out. Yeah, not going to lie was a little PUT OFF by that. Just the RANDOMNESS of it. Really didn't want her going thru my dirty clothes underwear and all! What's happening here? lol.
Man says girlfriend stabbed him with broken liquor bottle
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her boyfriend accused her of stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle. Jahmiliya Whitsett, 33, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the assault happened on September 3. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the […]
Odessa man charged with arson
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at […]
UPDATE: MPD identifies victim killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD has identified a man killed late Tuesday night in a crash off Loop 250 as 57-year-old Tony Ray Vance. The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday. According to MPD, around 10:00 p.m. on September 13, officers were called to investigate in the 4300 block of […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0