ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

MCH family health clinic to host party in the parking lot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The MCH Family Health Clinic will be hosting “Party in the Parking Lot” on Tuesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. The party will include FREE blood pressure checks and glucose screenings, which are offered for free EVERY Tuesday at the W. University location (6030 W. University Blvd.)
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!

It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Business
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
cbs7.com

Tickets on sale for Big Brothers Big Sisters Wildcatters fundraiser

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Individual tickets to Wildcatters, a fundraiser supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Permian Basin, are now on sale through the organization’s website here. The event is set for Oct.8 at the Rolling 7s Ranch Event Center and will offer performances by The Electric Gypsies...
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Intravenous Therapy#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
KDAF

Health Department responds to viral tamale photo

The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

New local cafe opens, offers drinks and some unique snacks

Big news for coffee and smoothie fans! A cafe just opened in Odessa that’s bringing some new options to West Texas. Cafe De Luna is now open in Santa Fe Square on 42nd Street near Grandview. As soon as you walk in, you’ll notice that it’s something you may see Los Angeles. “We created it […]
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11. The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa

If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
ODESSA, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ask Midland Odessa – On 3rd Date Girl I’m Dating Started Doing My Laundry!

Buzz Question - Okay, so I've been on 3 dates with this girl and yes we are hitting it off pretty good. So the other day we are hanging out at my apartment and I run out on an errand and leave her at my apartment. I come back and she has started doing MY LAUNDRY! She's on a 2nd load and I'm like WOW. I asked her why she started my laundry and she just said just wanted to help out. Yeah, not going to lie was a little PUT OFF by that. Just the RANDOMNESS of it. Really didn't want her going thru my dirty clothes underwear and all! What's happening here? lol.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man says girlfriend stabbed him with broken liquor bottle

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her boyfriend accused her of stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle. Jahmiliya Whitsett, 33, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the assault happened on September 3. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with arson

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: MPD identifies victim killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD has identified a man killed late Tuesday night in a crash off Loop 250 as 57-year-old Tony Ray Vance. The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday.  According to MPD, around 10:00 p.m. on September 13, officers were called to investigate in the 4300 block of […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy