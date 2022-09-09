The public is backing an early blowout by No. 1 Alabama at Texas in Week 2

There’s really no polite way to say this: Texas is probably going to get whooped on Saturday when No. 1 Alabama comes to Austin.

This, in and of itself, is not surprising because Alabama under Nick Saban typically beats down unranked opponents no matter where they play. Last week it was a 55-0 blowout against Utah State in Tuscaloosa that saw quarterback Bryce Young account for six total touchdowns. And while the Longhorns should provide a step up from the Aggies in terms of competition, the increase is pretty marginal all things considered.

Which is probably why so many bettors are counting on this one getting out of hand early. Over at Caesars Sportsbook, Alabama’s opening line of -11.5 in the first half has received nearly consensus backing from the public—and shifted the spread two points in the Crimson Tide’s favor.

That confidence isn’t just located with Caesars bettors, either. Take a look at data coming in from BetMGM.

According to Action Network, 88 percent of all bets placed on the spread have Alabama (-20.5) with 96 percent of the money wagered on the Tide to cover. It’s also worth remembering that Saban is 24-1 against former assistants turned rival head coach.

Anyways, best of luck Texas. The public is sure you’ll need it.