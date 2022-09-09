Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
BLT Enterprises Acquires Seven Southern California Properties for $130MM￼
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – BLT Enterprises, a multi-faceted real estate investment company, has acquired seven industrial and creative office properties for a total of $130 million. Located throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Diego County, California, the acquisitions total nearly 270,000 square feet of buildings on more than 18 acres of land.
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals
Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time. STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
Wealthy OC Political Donor Announces Legal Action Over Newport Back Bay Parkland Dispute
Prominent GOP donor and Newport Beach resident Buck Johns has announced plans to sue the county government after plans to sell him a piece of public park land in Back Bay were put on ice last year. Meanwhile, protesters are calling for the private fence around the land to come...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seniorshousingbusiness.com
REMM Group Takes Over Management of Valley View Villas in Garden Grove, California
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The REMM Group Multifamily Management Co. has taken over operations at Valley View Villas Senior Apartment Homes in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. The luxury seniors housing community features 178 units and joins three other properties that The REMM Group manages. “We have...
theregistrysocal.com
R2H Development Proposes 164-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Sylmar
More affordable housing could soon be coming to the Greater Los Angeles Area, following a recent project application from R2H Development. According to plans filed with the City in late August, the project would include 164 affordable apartment units in Sylmar. The project site is located at 12534 San Fernando...
Residents Divided, Council Defiant After Ruling Removes 3 Mission Viejo City Council Members
The first city council meeting after a judge ordered three council members removed proceeded as normal, but with harsh jabs and resistance from all sides of the chamber.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How Orange County’s 3 Biggest Cities Spent Their Latest COVID Bailout Money
As cities across Orange County and the U.S. faced economic downturns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government poured billions in bailout money to help them out. That money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal bailout bill that is sending $350 billion to state and local governments as well as territorial and tribal governments.
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
theregistrysocal.com
Partners Capital Acquires 75,000 SQFT Industrial Asset in Norwalk, Calif. for $16MM
NORWALK, Calif., September 14, 2022 – Partners Capital, an industrial real estate investment firm, has acquired Victory Industrial Park, a 75,059-square-foot industrial park in Norwalk, CA. The $16 million transaction, which closed in 35 days, includes six buildings on four acres of land at 13900 Shoemaker, 13020, 13035, 13045, 13055, and 13065 Tom White Way in Norwalk.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles
“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State Won’t Let Garden Grove Walk Away from One of Area’s Last Open Green Spaces
The community’s big open green dream refuses to die in Garden Grove. In March, city officials pulled the plug on the would-be redevelopment of one of central Orange County’s last open green spaces between two built-out and park poor cities. It’s called the Willowick Golf Course, all 104...
tmonews.com
Select counties in California affected by PSPS
In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
theregistrysocal.com
Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, MG Properties Acquire 178-Unit Apartment Building in Agoura Hills for $87.3MM
Boston – Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in joint venture with MG Properties has acquired The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in the Southern California community of Agoura Hills for $87.3 million. Built in 1986, The Lexington offers a unit mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes housed in...
theregistrysocal.com
Parkridge Plaza Placed Up for Sale in Corona With Guidance Set at $20.68MM
Not long after being developed, four retail assets have been placed up for sale in Corona. The retail buildings make up Parkridge Plaza and have recently been listed by SRS National Net Lease Group for a total price of $20.675 million. Located at 840, 850, 860, & 870 N. Main...
More OC Residents Keep Pressing The County Animal Shelter to Reopen Kennels to Public Visitors
Pressure continues to build at the county-run animal shelter to get more dogs and cats adopted and reopen the kennels to the public. A vocal group of Orange County residents fighting against the OC Animal Care’s current operations has grown during the past few months. More than 11,000 people...
A Bluff Heights home with a moving history is listed at $3.5 million
In the late 1980s, this home was put on real estate's death row, scheduled for demolition, unless someone wanted to pick up the two-story, 4,667-square-foot home and move it off Ocean Boulevard. The post A Bluff Heights home with a moving history is listed at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA
In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
Comments / 2