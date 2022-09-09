ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County Opens Civic Center Complex With Completion of 250,000 SQFT Administration Building in Santa Ana

By The Registry
theregistrysocal.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
theregistrysocal.com

BLT Enterprises Acquires Seven Southern California Properties for $130MM￼

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – BLT Enterprises, a multi-faceted real estate investment company, has acquired seven industrial and creative office properties for a total of $130 million. Located throughout Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Diego County, California, the acquisitions total nearly 270,000 square feet of buildings on more than 18 acres of land.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals

Riverside County Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental permits. The moratorium applies to unincorporated communities in the Temecula Valley and the mountain communities around Idyllwild. The decision follows a flood of permit applications the county says has resulted in too many rentals in a short period of time.  STR properties have generated controversies in The post Riverside County Supervisors act to impose temporary moratorium on Short-term vacation rentals appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
theregistrysocal.com

R2H Development Proposes 164-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Sylmar

More affordable housing could soon be coming to the Greater Los Angeles Area, following a recent project application from R2H Development. According to plans filed with the City in late August, the project would include 164 affordable apartment units in Sylmar. The project site is located at 12534 San Fernando...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Civic Center#Design#Sqft#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lpa Design Studios#The Board Of Supervisors#County Administration#Swinerton Builders#The Aia 2030 Commitment
The Associated Press

City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Partners Capital Acquires 75,000 SQFT Industrial Asset in Norwalk, Calif. for $16MM

NORWALK, Calif., September 14, 2022 – Partners Capital, an industrial real estate investment firm, has acquired Victory Industrial Park, a 75,059-square-foot industrial park in Norwalk, CA. The $16 million transaction, which closed in 35 days, includes six buildings on four acres of land at 13900 Shoemaker, 13020, 13035, 13045, 13055, and 13065 Tom White Way in Norwalk.
NORWALK, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near Los Angeles

“Getting away from it all” when you retire is a possibility – even when you live in the sprawling metro complex that is Los Angeles, California. If you’re a retiree considering a move, there are plenty of communities and small towns to choose from. Big city amenities and a small-town feel – get the best of both worlds when you move to one of LA’s suburbs! Here are the best retirement cities near Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Fashion
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, MG Properties Acquire 178-Unit Apartment Building in Agoura Hills for $87.3MM

Boston – Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in joint venture with MG Properties has acquired The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in the Southern California community of Agoura Hills for $87.3 million. Built in 1986, The Lexington offers a unit mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes housed in...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy