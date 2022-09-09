Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...

