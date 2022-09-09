Read full article on original website
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
It's Been One Year Since the Taliban Overtook Kabul - See How One Family Calls Texas HomeTom HandyDallas, TX
American Airlines Picket at Headquarters over Scheduling MattersLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
fwtx.com
Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter
It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
Fort Worth ISD orders Eastern Hills to forfeit next game because of recent on-field brawl
The Fort Worth school district has ordered Eastern Hills High School to forfeit its next football game because of last Thursday’s brawl that shortened its game with Dallas Roosevelt
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
fwtx.com
Fort Worthian: Lance Perry
Some people wait for inspiration to strike. Lance Perry prefers to find it along the way. You may recognize Perry’s name (and hat) from an earlier article featuring a photograph, “Love and Hate,” captured by him and his wife, Katherine. While Perry is indeed an accomplished photographer, his varied interests make it impossible to bind him by any one title. Instead, he is best described by the all-encompassing term “creative.”
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Wild fight ends high school football game between Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt
FORT WORTH, Texas - The UIL is investigating a brawl that broke out at the end of a high school football game between Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out...
Fight breaks out on field between Fort Worth, Dallas high school football teams
FORT WORTH, Texas — Things got bowling shoe-ugly under the Friday night lights in Fort Worth as two footballs teams broke into an all-out fistfight with fans even jumping into the fray. The slobberknocker was between the Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt High School football...
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
fwtx.com
Fort Worth City Council Pledges $15 Million to National Juneteenth Museum Project
The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution pledging $15 million to the development of the National Juneteenth Museum in the city’s Historic Southside neighborhood. The contribution will only be made once the balance of the $70 million project is raised. Architectural renderings of the National...
Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
fwtx.com
Happy 10th Birthday, USS Fort Worth
Taking a quick moment to recognize the celebration this weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the USS Fort Worth, the first naval warship to be named Fort Worth, the city founded by U.S. Army guys. To mark the 10th anniversary of its commissioning Sunday, the ship’s commander and five...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
Couple Murders Store Manager Who Got Them Fired As Part Revenge, Part Black Friday Heist
Ashlea Ann Harris loved working in retail where she could meet new people every day. However, her loyalty to the store where she was employed would tragically lead to her death. Harris was born in 1983 and grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. She was raised in a large and...
dallasexpress.com
Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident
A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
fwtx.com
This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention
The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
WFAA
Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody
DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
