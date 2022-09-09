ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

fwtx.com

Behind the Scenes With a Stockyards Gunfighter

It might have some modern amenities - we can be thankful for electricity and running water - but the Fort Worth Stockyards is otherwise a veritable trip back in time. Walk down the street, and you'll see chaps, spurs, a whole lot of "howdies," herding cattle and even a gunfight (staged, of course).
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Fort Worthian: Lance Perry

Some people wait for inspiration to strike. Lance Perry prefers to find it along the way. You may recognize Perry’s name (and hat) from an earlier article featuring a photograph, “Love and Hate,” captured by him and his wife, Katherine. While Perry is indeed an accomplished photographer, his varied interests make it impossible to bind him by any one title. Instead, he is best described by the all-encompassing term “creative.”
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Several Texas restaurants ranked among 50 best new restaurants in 2022, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone has a go-to restaurant in almost every city in the U.S. you’ve visited and especially in the area you call home base. So, why not try a new spot?. Boy, oh boy, do we have a list for you. Bon Appetit has recently released a report of the 50 best new restaurants in 2022, “Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati, West Texas cuisine in Lubbock, unrivaled bagels in Philly, and so many more exciting meals.”
TEXAS STATE
fwtx.com

Happy 10th Birthday, USS Fort Worth

Taking a quick moment to recognize the celebration this weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the USS Fort Worth, the first naval warship to be named Fort Worth, the city founded by U.S. Army guys. To mark the 10th anniversary of its commissioning Sunday, the ship’s commander and five...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mega Millions Prize Claimed by Local Resident

A resident of Fort Worth recently won millions of dollars in a Mega Millions drawing. The lucky winner won $3 million after claiming a second-tier Mega Millions prize for the drawing that was held on August 30. The Fort Worth resident opted to stay anonymous and purchased the ticket at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina

Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

This Fort Worth Restaurant Just Got National Attention

The esteemed folks at Bon Appetit Magazine just announced its annual 50 Best New Restaurants in America, and, by golly, La Onda right here in Cowtown is on it. La Onda, opened by owner and chef Victor Villarreal in June 2021, has already won local hearts, one testimonial from their website calling it “easily the best food I've had in Fort Worth.” The name comes from an avant-garde art movement in Mexico.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
CBS DFW

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Dallas strip mall parking lot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were found with gunshot wounds at a strip mall in Dallas Saturday night.At about 9:34 p.m. Saturday, Dallas police were dispatched to a shooting in the 8400 block of Park Lane. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot of the strip mall. One man died at the scene and one man was taken to a local hospital. Dallas police said Sunday night that the second man has died.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallaspolice.gov and reference case No. 165233-2022.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police: 3 shot, 1 dead in Oak Cliff shooting; 1 person in custody

DALLAS — Dallas police confirmed to WFAA Saturday afternoon officers were working a shooting where three people had been shot and one person was confirmed to have died. The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Village Fair Drive in Oak Cliff, police confirmed. Officers at the scene said there was one person in custody, 26-year-old Javis Dixon.
DALLAS, TX

